Black Label Media Drama ‘Broken Diamonds’, With Ben Platt & Lola Kirke, Gets Worldwide Deal

EXCLUSIVE: New York-based firm FilmRise has picked up global distribution rights to drama Broken Diamonds, starring Tony and Grammy-winner Benjamin Platt (Dear Evan Hansen), Lola Kirke (Mozart In The Jungle) and Yvette Nicole Brown (Community).

Produced by La La Land and Sicario backers Black Label Media, the film will get its world premiere tomorrow at the Santa Barbara Film Festival.

Pitch Perfect and Dear Evan Hansen star Platt plays a twenty-something writer who, in the wake of his father’s death, sees his dream of moving to Paris put on hold when he must temporarily take care of his mentally ill sister. Above, we can reveal an image from the film.

Written by Steve Waverly, the movie is based on his true-life story about taking care of his older sister who suffers from schizophrenia. Director is Peter Sattler (Camp X-Ray).

FilmRise will handle all broadcast and digital distribution, both domestically and internationally. The deal was negotiated by Katie Carroll, Manager, Independent Film Acquisitions at FilmRise with Joseph Cohen at American Entertainment Investors and Suzanne Rosencrans and Molly Smith at Black Label Media.

Trina Wyatt produced the film with Black Label Media. For Black Label, producers are Molly Smith, Rachel Smith, Thad Luckinbill and Trent Luckinbill.

FilmRise CEO Danny Fisher said: “Written with humor and irony, Broken Diamonds shines a light on a mental illness that affects millions of people and their families. The film presents schizophrenia in a real and tangible way without being too heavy. We hope it opens up a national dialogue about how we as a community can be more sensitive to those who are affected by it and struggling with it.”

Black Label is in production on JD Dillard’s Devotion starring Glen Powell and Jonathan Majors, and has Derek Kolstad’s Time Agent and Grant Singer’s Reptile, starring Benicio Del Toro, in the pipeline.

FilmRise’s recent acquisitions include TIFF and Berlin title Beans, 2020 Spirit Award-nominee Driveways and 2020 SXSW comedy Drunk Bus.