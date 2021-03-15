‘Behind The Music’ First Look Spotlights J-Lo, LL Cool J, Ricky Martin And Huey Lewis As First In Series

Paramount+ and MTV Entertainment Group have released a first-look promo of the revived Behind the Music series, spotlights the first artists to be profiled.

Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, Huey Lewis and LL Cool J will be the first in the series, which will stream exclusively on Paramount+. The exact start of the series is TBA, with the promo bowing during the Grammy Awards today.

The groundbreaking music documentary series returns with several new episodes and the best of the vault remastered and updated with artist interviews, a creative refresh, and reimagined visual style. The original series will stream exclusively on Paramount+.

Also part of the Paramount+ inaugural music slate are music franchises Yo! MTV Raps and MTV Unplugged, plus From Cradle to Stage, a new unscripted title from director Dave Grohl and his mother, Virginia Hanlon Grohl.