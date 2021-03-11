BBC Orders Royals & The Media Doc; See-Saw Hires & Promotions; Games Workshop Hire; MTV Confirms ‘Catfish UK’ — Global Briefs

BBC Royal Family & The Press Doc

The BBC has ordered a new 2x60min BBC Two series about the relationship between the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and the media. The program will be accompanied by a Radio 4 podcast for BBC Sounds. Both programs will be fronted by the BBC’s Media Editor Amol Rajan, who is also set to host a new interview series for BBC Two. The interview series will see Rajan sit down with high-profile global guests from tech barons to business leaders to cultural influencers. Rajan will also be joining the Radio 4 Today program presenting team later this spring and stepping back from hosting duties on The Media Show and from presenting on BBC Radio 2.

See-Saw Films Hires & Promotions

Simon Gillis See-Saw See-Saw Films has promoted Simon Gillis to Chief Operating Officer for the company effective immediately. Gillis was previously COO of film and will take on the newly created role across both film and TV. Based in London, Gillis will continue to report directly to joint MDs Iain Canning and Emile Sherman. In the role, Gillis will also oversee business development, strategic partnerships and deal making, and run See-Saw’s in-house sales arm, Cross City Films. Gillis will co-executive produce See-Saw’s TV slate and continue to serve as executive producer on its films. See-Saw has also announced three additional hires: Katie FitzGerald Frazer and Ellen Lister as Senior Business & Legal Affairs Executives, reporting to Head of Business Affairs (UK) Alice Clough; and Emily Leach as Senior Production Executive, reporting to Head of Production (UK) Nicky Earnshaw. Katie joins See-Saw from entertainment law firm Sheridans, Ellen from ITN Productions, and Emily from Film4.

Games Workshop Hires Hasbro Exec

Games Workshop Group has appointed former Turner Broadcasting and Hasbro Studios executive Finn Arnesen as its first head of entertainment development. Reporting into Jon Gillard, Games Workshop’s EVP of global licensing, Arnesen is tasked with mining the Warhammer universe to develop live-action and animated content for broadcast channels and platforms. Arnesen was most recently SVP global distribution & development at Hasbro Studios. He inherits an initial content slate that includes the previously announced live-action drama based on the best-selling Eisenhorn series of novels. is currently being developed with Frank Spotnitz and his company Big Light Productions. Eisenhorn

MTV Confirms ‘Catfish UK’

MTV International has confirmed that it is remaking reality dating show Catfish in the UK. Produced by ViacomCBS International Studios UK, Catfish UK is the first international iteration of the dating show. It will run for four episodes and be presented by Julie Adenuga and Oobah Butler. Catfish UK is commissioned by Craig Orr and Kerry Taylor for MTV International. The show is executive produced by Orr for MTV International and Kate Amarnani for ViacomCBS International Studios UK