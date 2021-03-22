‘Batwoman’ Sets Wallis Day As New, Altered Kate Kane In Big Reveal

On Sunday night, Batwoman answered the lingering question of “What ever happened to Kate Kane?” Since Javicia Leslie donned the cape and cowl as Batwoman (aka Ryan Wilder), Kate’s whereabouts have remained a loose end, but the mystery was solved tonight as Wallis Day will step into the role that was once played by Ruby Rose.

Don’t get it twisted — Leslie will continue to be Batwoman. In fact, the re-introduction of Kate Kane further solidifies Leslie’s place as the one and only Batwoman — and we must reiterate that she is the first Black actress to step into the role of the iconic superhero.

The second half of the season is going to reveal where Kate has been, and what that means for her character going forward. At the end of tonight’s episode, the audience discovers that Kate Kane is alive but unrecognizable due to injuries she sustained in the crash. She is bandaged and being held hostage. That said, Day will play an altered version of Kate.

British-born actress Wallis Day isn’t a stranger to the comic book world as she starred as one of the leads in Krypton. Her other TV credits include Jekyll and Hyde, Casanova, and The Royals. Day recently wrapped the feature film Infinite directed by Antoine Fuqua where she stars opposite Mark Wahlberg and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Day repped by Hamilton and UTA.