‘Batwoman’ Casts Peter Outerbridge As Black Mask

We’ve learned who will play Black Mask in the CW’s Batwoman. Nikita alum Peter Outerbridge is set to recur as the DC villain for the remainder of Season 2.

Outerbridge’s Roman Sionis, aka Black Mask, will be a major part of the storyline through the rest of the season. By day, Roman is a pragmatic and charismatic CEO who plays the “white knight” against Gotham’s corrupt systems. As Black Mask, an evil mastermind with a deep hatred of The Crows and masked vigilantes, he is willing to tear down Gotham to enact his revenge.

In Sunday’s episode, we learned that Kate Kane survived the plane crash shown in the Season 2 premiere, with the introduction of Wallis Day as an altered version of Kate. At the end of Sunday’s episode we find Kate Kane alive, but unrecognizable due to injuries she sustained in the crash. She is bandaged and being held hostage. Stay tuned.

Javicia Leslie stars as Batwoman, along with Dougray Scott, Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang, and Camrus Johnson.

Based on the characters from DC, Batwoman is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl), Caroline Dries (The Vampire Diaries, Smallville), Geoff Johns (Arrow, The Flash, Titans), Chad Fiveash (The Vampire Diaries, Gotham), James Patrick Stoteraux (The Vampire Diaries, Gotham) and Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl).

Toronto-born Outerbridge is known for his roles in Suicide Squad, Saw VI and Lucky Number Slevin. He recently appeared in recurring roles on Orphan Black, 12 Monkeys and The Expanse. Outerbridge is repped by Perry Zimel and Oscars Abrams Zimel & Associates.