Banijay Rights’ EMEA Chief Tim Mutimer To Lead Cineflix Rights

Tim Mutimer, Banijay Rights’ executive vice president of EMEA, is to become the new CEO of Cineflix Rights.

Mutimer replaces Chris Bonney, who is retiring this year to play golf and travel the world. Mutimer has worked at Banijay Rights for nearly eight years, five of which were as CEO. He moved out of the CEO seat and into the EMEA role after the Endemol Shine International merger last year, during which Cathy Payne was installed as his boss.

Mutimer will lead Cineflix Rights’ team of 30 staff, overseeing a roster of shows that includes Apple’s Tehran and ITV/Netflix series Marcella. Cineflix Rights counts Property Brothers and Border Security among its factual success stories.

“Tim has a wealth of experience in the industry, successfully working with producers, broadcasters, and streamers to maximise IP opportunities. We are confident he will lead Cineflix Rights into the next phase of its growth,” said Cineflix Media co-founders and CEOs Glen Salzman and Katherine Buck.

Mutimer added: “The team has a fantastic reputation across the industry for delivering great results with a collaborative approach to the business, and I’m excited to have this opportunity to work with them.” Bonney added that Mutimer was top of his list of successors.