BAFTA Film Awards Nominations Livestream – Watch

Nominations for the EE British Academy Film Awards are being announced today in London via a livestream [above] that begins at 14:00 GMT/6:00AM PST.
BAFTA Chair Krishnendu Majumdar will be joined by actresses Aisling Bea and Susan Wokoma to announce the nominations.
Among frontrunners for awards are The Trial Of The Chicago 7, Mank and Promising Young Woman.
This time last year BAFTA faced a backlash following a lineup lacking in diversity, including all-white acting nominees and few female directors.
The charity has made big changes following a seven-month review, including the introduction of a long-list system in a bid to increase viewership of all the submitted films, and increasing all four acting categories and the best director category to six nominees.
The BAFTA ceremony itself will take place virtually on Sunday 11, April, 2021. Two shows will be broadcast virtually from London’s Royal Albert Hall over that weekend. The first show, celebrating the craft of film, will be broadcast on Saturday 10 April on BBC Two and BBC Two HD. The show on Sunday 11 April will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC One HD.
Check out the livestream above, and check back to Deadline for full coverage and analysis of the nominations today.
