BAFTA Film Awards Nominations Livestream – Watch

Nominations for the EE British Academy Film Awards are being announced today in London via a livestream [above] that begins at 14:00 GMT/6:00AM PST.

BAFTA Chair Krishnendu Majumdar will be joined by actresses Aisling Bea and Susan Wokoma to announce the nominations.

Among frontrunners for awards are The Trial Of The Chicago 7, Mank and Promising Young Woman.

This time last year BAFTA faced a backlash following a lineup lacking in diversity, including all-white acting nominees and few female directors.