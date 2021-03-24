BAFTA Reveals Hosts & Details Of 2021 Film Awards Ceremonies

BAFTA has confirmed further details of its 2021 Film Awards ceremony, which will be divided into two events taking place April 10 and 11, with both shows broadcast live on the BBC.

Clara Amfo will host the ‘BAFTA Film Awards Opening Night’ on Saturday April 10, live on BBC Two. A total of eight BAFTA winners will be unveiled alongside a showcase of the nominated films, with behind-the-scenes footage highlighting the creative process. The Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award will be the only in-person awards moment on the first night. Amfo will be live from the Royal Albert Hall and will be joined by panel of to-be-announced guests.

On Sunday April 11, Edith Bowman and Dermot O’Leary will host the full BAFTA Film Awards, live on BBC One. The pair are stepping up from their regular red carpet gig to full hosting duties. They will be joined by a small group of presenters in person at the Royal Albert Hall, with others tuning in from Los Angeles. All nominees will join virtually, alongside the entirely virtual audience. The remaining 17 awards will be handed out on this eve, including the public-voted Rising Star award and the BAFTA fellowship.

Emma Baehr, Executive Director of Awards & Content at BAFTA, said: “We’re thrilled that we have two programmes for the 2021 EE British Academy Film Awards for the very first time this year, in which we’ll showcase our nominees and reveal the winners. To help us celebrate the art and craft of filmmaking in more depth we’ll be joined by three hosts – Clara Amfo on Saturday and Dermot O’Leary and Edith Bowman on Sunday. I hope our audiences are just as excited as we are for the BAFTA weekend on the BBC.”

Marc Samuelson, Chair of the BAFTA Film Committee, added: “It has been an extremely tough year for everyone, including for cinemas and for the film industry, so we are looking forward to some fun, and a celebration of great talent across the weekend. The industry and film lovers are coming together to shine a spotlight on the creativity and craft behind the 50 nominated films, and to recognise and celebrate the efforts of the industry to keep going during this particularly challenging time.”