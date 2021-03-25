BAFTA Games Awards: Supergiant Games’ ‘Hades’ Takes Home Top Prize – Complete Winners List

The British Academy Games Awards crowned Supergiant’s Greek mythology title Hades the best game of the year during the 2021 BAFTA Game Awards Ceremony on Thursday. Hades won a total of five awards, including best artistic achievement and game design at the awards show hosted by journalist Elle Osili-Wood.

While Hades took home the event’s biggest prize, other notable winners include Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us Part II and Animal Crossing New Horizons. Media Molecule Studio Director Siobhan Reddy was honored with the BAFTA 2021 Fellowship. During her acceptance speech, Reddy spoke about how increased diversity and inclusion in the ranks can continue to push the gaming industry into greater paths of discovery and innovation.

Highlights from the virtual awards show, which streamed across a number of platforms including Facebook, Twitch, Twitter and YouTube, included a video montage in which game developers reflected on the impact of gaming a year into the ongoing pandemic, another of gaming personalities reminiscing on their favorite gaming moments of the year and more.

Hollywood stars including Rahul Kohli and Bella Ramsey, who will star in HBO’s upcoming The Last Of Us television adaptation, also appeared to present awards.

See the full list of winners at the 2021 BAFTA Game Awards below and watch the full awards ceremony here.

ANIMATION

THE LAST OF US PART II Development Team – Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT

HADES Jen Zee – Supergiant Games/Supergiant Games

AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA Rev. Dr. Bradley D. Meyer – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

BEST GAME

HADES Development Team – Supergiant Games/Supergiant Games

BRITISH GAME

SACKBOY: A BIG ADVENTURE Ned Waterhouse, Jess Gaskell, Pete Smith – Sumo Digital Sheffield/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

DEBUT GAME

CARRION Development Team -Phobia Game Studio/Devolver Digital

EVOLVING GAME

SEA OF THIEVES Development Team – Rare Ltd/Xbox Game Studios

FAMILY

SACKBOY: A BIG ADVENTURE Joel Smith, Cesar Bittar, Pete Smith – Sumo Digital Sheffield/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

GAME BEYOND ENTERTAINMENT

ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS Development Team – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

GAME DESIGN

HADES Development Team – Supergiant Games/Supergiant Games

MULTIPLAYER

ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS Development Team – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

MUSIC

MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES John Paesano, Scott Hanau, Alex Hackford – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

NARRATIVE

HADES Greg Kasavin – Supergiant Games/Supergiant Games

ORIGINAL PROPERTY

KENTUCKY ROUTE ZERO: TV EDITION Development Team -Cardboard Computer/Annapurna Interactive

PERFORMER IN A LEADING ROLE

LAURA BAILEY as Abby in The Last of Us Part II

PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

LOGAN CUNNINGHAM as Hades, Achilles, Poseidon, Asterius, Charon, and the Storyteller in Hades

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT

DREAMS Development Team – Media Molecule/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

EE GAME OF THE YEAR (voted for by the public)

THE LAST OF US PART II Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe