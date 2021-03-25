BAFTA Games Awards: Supergiant Games’ ‘Hades’ Takes Home Top Prize – Complete Winners List

The British Academy Games Awards crowned Supergiant’s Greek mythology title Hades the best game of the year during the 2021 BAFTA Game Awards Ceremony on Thursday. Hades won a total of five awards, including best artistic achievement and game design at the awards show hosted by journalist Elle Osili-Wood.
While Hades took home the event’s biggest prize, other notable winners include Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us Part II and Animal Crossing New Horizons. Media Molecule Studio Director Siobhan Reddy was honored with the BAFTA 2021 Fellowship. During her acceptance speech, Reddy spoke about how increased diversity and inclusion in the ranks can continue to push the gaming industry into greater paths of discovery and innovation.
Highlights from the virtual awards show, which streamed across a number of platforms including Facebook, Twitch, Twitter and YouTube, included a video montage in which game developers reflected on the impact of gaming a year into the ongoing pandemic, another of gaming personalities reminiscing on their favorite gaming moments of the year and more.
Hollywood stars including Rahul Kohli and Bella Ramsey, who will star in HBO’s upcoming The Last Of Us television adaptation, also appeared to present awards.
See the full list of winners at the 2021 BAFTA Game Awards below and watch the full awards ceremony here.
ANIMATION
THE LAST OF US PART II Development Team – Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT
HADES Jen Zee – Supergiant Games/Supergiant Games
AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT
GHOST OF TSUSHIMA Rev. Dr. Bradley D. Meyer – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
BEST GAME
HADES Development Team – Supergiant Games/Supergiant Games
BRITISH GAME
SACKBOY: A BIG ADVENTURE Ned Waterhouse, Jess Gaskell, Pete Smith – Sumo Digital Sheffield/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
DEBUT GAME
CARRION Development Team -Phobia Game Studio/Devolver Digital
EVOLVING GAME
SEA OF THIEVES Development Team – Rare Ltd/Xbox Game Studios
FAMILY
SACKBOY: A BIG ADVENTURE Joel Smith, Cesar Bittar, Pete Smith – Sumo Digital Sheffield/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
GAME BEYOND ENTERTAINMENT
ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS Development Team – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
GAME DESIGN
HADES Development Team – Supergiant Games/Supergiant Games
MULTIPLAYER
ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS Development Team – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
MUSIC
MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES John Paesano, Scott Hanau, Alex Hackford – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
NARRATIVE
HADES Greg Kasavin – Supergiant Games/Supergiant Games
ORIGINAL PROPERTY
KENTUCKY ROUTE ZERO: TV EDITION Development Team -Cardboard Computer/Annapurna Interactive
PERFORMER IN A LEADING ROLE
LAURA BAILEY as Abby in The Last of Us Part II
PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
LOGAN CUNNINGHAM as Hades, Achilles, Poseidon, Asterius, Charon, and the Storyteller in Hades
TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT
DREAMS Development Team – Media Molecule/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
EE GAME OF THE YEAR (voted for by the public)
THE LAST OF US PART II Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
