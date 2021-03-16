Diego Calva Joins Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’; Actor Signs With WME

Mexican actor Diego Calva will join the ensemble cast of Damien Chazelle’s Hollywood period Paramount feature Babylon.

Calva joins the previously announced cast which includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Jovan Adepo and Li Jun Li.

The project, which is set for a Christmas Day 2022 release and a Jan. 6, 2023 expansion, is an R-rated drama, set in the shifting moment in Hollywood when the industry turned from silent film to talkies. The film will be produced by Olivia Hamilton, Matt Plouffe and Marc Platt.

In addition, Calva has inked with WME.

The Mexico City native has starred in the Netflix series Unstoppable and will appear in the upcoming season of the streamer’s Narcos: Mexico.

He previously starred in I Promise You Anarchy, which was screened at the Contemporary World Cinema section of the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival. The feature from Julio Hernández Cordón won several awards at such festivals as Mix Brasil, Sao Paulo International Film Festival, Lisbon International Film Festival, Costa Rica International Film Festival with Calva receiving the Best Actor award at the Festival of New Latin American Cinema in Havana, Cuba.

Calva continues to be represented by Combot and attorney Matt Wallerstein.