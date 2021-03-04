Averi Harper Named Deputy Political Director At ABC News

ABC News has tapped Averi Harper, who covered the 2020 presidential campaign, as deputy political director.

Harper joined the network in 2019, when she covered a slew of Democratic candidates in the primary and then reported on the Biden/Harris campaign in the general election. She focused on Harris’ historic nomination, and was one of the few reporters in the room when the then-senator accepted the VP nod at the Democratic National Convention. She also reported on the racial disparities of the pandemic, and was part of the team that produced the primetime special, Pandemic: A Nation Divided. She also reported from Houston for George Floyd’s funeral and contributed to the primetime special, Juneteenth: A Celebration of Overcoming.

Harper will work with Political Director Rick Klein. Jonathan Greenberger, ABC News vice president and Washington bureau chief, said in a memo to staff that Harper was “a gifted reporter and storyteller and also a natural leader, and her talents will be invaluable in guiding our audience – and our political team – through this unprecedented moment in our nation’s political life.”

Before joining ABC News, Averi was at News 12 in New York, where she hosted and co-produced the magazine show Diverse Long Island. She also worked as a reporter for KRON-TV in San Francisco and at ABC affiliate WCTI-TV in Greenville, NC.