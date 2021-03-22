You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
'Avatar 2' Actor Jack Champion Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed Jack Champion, who joins Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana in the Avatar sequels. Champion plays “Spider” in Avatar 2, which bows on Dec. 16, 2022, and will reprise the role in the next three installments. Avatar recently reclaimed its position as the highest-grossing film of all time, with a cumulative worldwide box of $2.83 billion.

He previously appeared in Avengers: Endgame.

Champion continues to be represented by Industry Entertainment and Chad M. Christopher at Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

