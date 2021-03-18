Ava DuVernay’s ‘Naomi’ CW DC Drama Pilot Taps Kaci Walfall For Title Role, Adds Three Series Regulars

Ava DuVernay’s superhero DC drama Naomi has found its lead. Kaci Walfall (Army Wives, Power, The Lion King on Broadway) has been tapped for the titular role in The CW drama pilot, from DuVernay’s Array Filmworks and Warner Bros. Television. Also set as series regulars are Alexander Wraith (Orange Is the New Black, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Cranston Johnson (Filthy Rich, P-Valley, Hap and Leonard) and newcomer Camila Moreno.

Naomi, the network’s latest DC adaptation, comes from DuVernay and Arrow writer and co-exec producer Jill Blankenship. Based on the eponymous comic book series that debuted in 2019, co-written by Brian Michael Bendis and David F. Walker and illustrated by breakout artist Jamal Campbell, the show follows a teen girl’s journey from her small northwestern town to the heights of the multiverse. When a supernatural event shakes her hometown to the core, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, and what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes.

Walfall’s Naomi is an effortlessly cool and confident high school student who is the adopted daughter of doting parents. Popular with all the kids in her military town, Naomi is unafraid to embrace her AP-student, comic book–loving nerdiness. After a supernatural event leads to the discovery of her powers within, Naomi pursues her hidden destiny.

(L-R) Camila Moreno, Alexander Wraith and Cranston Johnson Courtesy of Idalmiz Lopez; Violeta Meyners; Michael Lee Kimel

Wraith will play Dee, the owner of a local tattoo parlor. When a strange event leaves the town in chaos, Dee hints that he knows more than he is willing to tell.

Johnson portrays Zumbado, the mysterious owner of a local used car lot. Having heard troubling rumors about his past, Naomi actively tries to avoid him, but a tense encounter leaves her both shaken and curious.

Moreno is Lourdes, a young woman with a sarcastic sense of humor who works in a vintage collectibles shop. She has an unrequited crush on Naomi, and she shares her obsession with classic comics. She is also happy to join in on Naomi’s schemes.

Blankenship and DuVernay will write and exec produce. The project will be produced by DuVernay’s Array Filmworks in association with Warner Bros Television, with Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes also set as EPs.

Walfall made her Broadway debut at age 9 as Young Nala in The Lion King, and at age 11 she originated the role of Lavender in the First National Tour of Matilda. Previous TV credits include CBS’ Person of Interest, Starz’s Power, and a recurring role on Lifetime’s Army Wives. She will next be seen in season 2 of Amazon’s anthology series, Modern Love, as well as a recurring role in CBS’ The Equalizer. Walfall is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Moxie Artists.

Wraith can be seen in a supporting role in indie feature The Gateway, alongside Olivia Munn, Shea Whigham, and Bruce Dern. He previously guest starred on the CBS drama series Hawaii Five-O and recurred as Vasily Reznikov on Orange is the the New Black,among other credits. He’s repped by Authentic.

Cranston is currently recurring on season two of Apple’s Truth Be Told, opposite Kate Hudson and Octavia Spencer. He previously starred in the first season of Tate Taylor’s Fox series Filthy Rich and was a series regular on Sundance TV’s Hap and Leonard. He’s repped by Buchwald and Link Entertainment.

Moreno, born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, graduated from the Drama Department of the University of Puerto Rico in 2016. She recently completed an MFA in acting at NYU, Tisch School of the Arts where she played characters such as Irina in Three Sisters, Mayannah in Brainpeople, Cordelia in King Lear and Ophelia in Hamlet. Based in Los Angeles, Moreno is repped by Gasparro Management.