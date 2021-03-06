Australia’s AACTA International Awards Names ‘Promising Young Woman’ Best Film – Full List

The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) has unveiled the winners of its 10th AACTA International Awards with Carey Mulligan-starrer Promising Young Woman taking the Best Film prize. The black comedy thriller is produced by Australia’s multi-AACTA International Award winner Margot Robbie and her LuckyChap Entertainment. Mulligan was also named Best Lead Actress. The late Chadwick Boseman was named Best Lead Actor in Film for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. (See full list of winners below.)

Nomadland filmmaker Chloé Zhao became the first woman to receive the AACTA International Award for Best Direction, coming off Best Director and Best Motion Picture – Drama wins at the Golden Globes and after starting an awards season run with the Golden Lion in Venice last September.

Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial Of The Chicago 7 took home Best Screenplay in Film and Best Supporting Actor in Film for Sacha Baron Cohen.

On the TV side, The Queen’s Gambit was awarded two of the four new global TV awards including Best Drama Series and Best Actress in a Series for Anya Taylor-Joy.

The AACTA International Award for Best Actor in a Series went to Australian actor Aaron Pedersen for his role as detective Jay Swan in Outback drama, Mystery Road.

AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella said: “Today’s results are a testament to the depth and excellence being produced globally in film and TV. It is particularly special to see Australian powerhouse Margot Robbie behind the scenes on such an important piece of work with Promising Young Woman taking out Best Film. To have started her career in Australia on a soap like Neighbours to now cementing her position as one of Hollywood’s most significant and influential storytellers is incredible. It is also wonderful to see an actor like Aaron Pedersen rise up and receive Best Actor in a Series in a category overflowing with extraordinary talent.”

NSW Minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney, Stuart Ayres, added: “Sydney is proud to be a major player in the global film and television industry, producing local talent both on-screen and behind the scenes, while also promoting excellence on the international stage. The AACTA International Awards have played a significant role in this space, while highlighting Sydney’s profile as a leading creative hub.”

Here’s the full list of winners:

AACTA International Award for Best Film

Promising Young Woman

AACTA International Award for Best Direction in Film

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

AACTA International Award for Best Screenplay in Film

The Trial of the Chicago 7

AACTA International Award for Best Drama Series

The Queen’s Gambit

AACTA International Award for Best Comedy Series

Schitt’s Creek

AACTA International Award for Best Lead Actor in Film

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

AACTA International Award for Best Lead Actress in Film

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

AACTA International Award for Best Supporting Actor in Film

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

AACTA International Award for Best Supporting Actress in Film

Olivia Colman – The Father

AACTA International Award for Best Actor in a Series

Aaron Pedersen – Mystery Road

AACTA International Award for Best Actress in a Series

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit