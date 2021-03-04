ATX TV Festival Sets Expanded Virtual Event For Season 10

The ATX Television Festival will mark its tenth year with an expanded edition. For the second consecutive year, the Austin, TX-based fest will be virtual. It will run for an expanded ten days from Friday, June 11 through Sunday, June 20, 2021 and include interactive events to encourage a shared community experience.

In addition to screenings, panels, roundtable discussions, interstitial content and special events, the programming will include daily VOD releases, with a focus on appointment viewing and interactive events for attendees to engage with each other at specific times. The second weekend of the fest will be filmed from iconic locations in the heart of Austin to give viewers a heightened sense of place.

The festival will announce its first round of programming in April.

ATX TV is launching a Virtual Membership Program allowing exclusive access to year-round events and programming. The fest also is continuing its annual “Pitch Competition” aimed at providing up-and-coming TV writers with mentorship opportunities and the chance to take their original series from pitch to screen.

Tickets go on sale April 1 at ATXFestival.com. Badges will be available for $150, day passes for $25 and single events for $12.