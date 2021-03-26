‘Atomic Blonde’ & ‘300’ Scribe Kurt Johnstad Joins AGC Thriller ‘The Englishman’

EXCLUSIVE: 300 and Atomic Blonde screenwriter Kurt Johnstad is joining AGC Studios’ adventure-thriller The Englishman.
Based on the first novel in a new book series from author David Gilman, the feature will center on Raglan, a former soldier whose work in the French Foreign Legion taking on terrorists in sub-Saharan Africa brings him to the attention of MI6. He is soon recruited for a secret, undercover mission that takes him on a relentless search through the network of a dangerous international organized crime operation. He finds out just how dangerous the mission is when he lands in a Siberian penal colony and faces a life or death battle for survival.
Johnstad is best known for scripting action movies 300 and 300: Rise Of An Empire, Act Of Valor and Atomic Blonde, which between them have grossed close to $1BN.
The deal was negotiated by AGC boss Stuart Ford and SVP of Legal & Business Affairs Anant Tamirisa on behalf of AGC. The book was initially published by Head Of Zeus.
AGC has just finished producing Queenpins, starring Kristen Bell, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Vince Vaughn, and Paul Walter Hauser for STX; in pre-production is The Perfect Find with Gabrielle Union. On the TV side are Tindler Swindler, News Of A Kidnapping for Amazon Studios and Leopard Skin with Carla Cugino.
Johnstad is represented by UTA, Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern, and Grandview.
