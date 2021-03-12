‘Atlanta’ Cast Heading To Europe Soon To Shoot Seasons 3 & 4 Of FX Comedy Series

Zazie Beetz as Van, Donald Glover as Earnest Marks in FX's 'Atlanta'. Both are returning to production soon in Europe for seasons 3 & 4 of the award winning series.

EXCLUSIVE: We hear that production on the remaining seasons of FX’s multi-Emmy and Golden Globe winning comedy series Atlanta will soon be underway.

Sources tell us that the cast of the Donald Glover created-and-headlining series is traveling over to Europe on March 23 where both seasons will be shot, with an expected start date of April 5.

FX Chief John Landgraf said last summer that Glover and his writing team completed the scripts for season three and four, calling it an “unexpected boon” of quarantine. Season three of Atlanta was set to air in January 2021 with season four following in the fall, but Covid prevented that.

From what we understand with the initial Atlanta return to production, it will commence in London before continuing on to Amsterdam and then Paris. When reached, FX provided no comment about Atlanta‘s return to production. As Landgraf indicated last year, both seasons won’t entirely be shot in Europe.

“One of them shoots primarily in Europe and one primarily in Atlanta. It is the intent to shoot them all at one time, back to back. However, the availability has been pushed back because of COVID. That had to do with our sense of when we could return to work safely and then we had to co-ordinate all of the cast for what is shooting two seasons at once. Heartbreakingly for me, it has been pushed back a little bit,” he said at the time.

Atlanta won five Primetime Emmys over two seasons including Glover for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Directing in 2017 in the series’ first outing. At the Globes in its first season, Atlanta won Best Comedy TV series and Glover for Best Comedy TV actor.