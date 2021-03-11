‘Raised by Wolves’ Star Gets EA Deal For Slate; London Film Festival Dates; Breakthrough Entertainment EFM Deals — Global Briefs

Skip to main content
BFI London Film Festival Dates

The BFI London Film Festival has confirmed the dates for the festival’s 65th edition, which will take place from October 6-17, 2021. Last year’s hybrid edition combined in-cinema experiences at partner venues UK-wide and an online edition for audiences at home via BFI Player. According to the festival, the event saw more than 315,000 attendees – the highest on record – engage with the program in the UK and internationally. There has been no word yet whether this year’s festival will be hybrid, physical or virtual.

Breakthrough Entertainment Strikes EFM Deals

As it gears up for Asian market Filmart, Toronto-based Breakthrough Entertainment has revealed a handful of virtual EFM deals. Sales out of EFM include comedy-horror Vicious Fun to Shudder for the U.S., UK and Canada. The movie also sold to Japanese and Russia. RJ Mitte thriller The Oak Room sold to Gravitas for the U.S. and, as we revealed, Lightbulb for the UK. Lightbulb also took the film for Australia. Also to sell on the slate were features F.E.A.R, which sold to Devilworks for the U.S. and Signature in the UK, and No Human Involved.

Raised By Wolves & Assassin’s Creed: Origins Star Sets Deal
Raised By Wolves star Abubakar Salim, who voiced assassin Bayek in smash video game Assassin’s Creed: Origins, has set a deal with video game publisher EA Originals for investment in his games company Silver Rain Games. The label, which has more than 30 staff, has been developing a slate of new IP based on the African Bantu mythology stories and other African folklore. The multi-million dollar sponsorship deal with EA Originals will help bring the slate to life. Salim is currently filming season 2 of Raised By Wolves in Cape Town at the moment.

