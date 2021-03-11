‘Raised by Wolves’ Star Gets EA Deal For Slate; London Film Festival Dates; Breakthrough Entertainment EFM Deals — Global Briefs

BFI London Film Festival Dates

The BFI London Film Festival has confirmed the dates for the festival’s 65th edition, which will take place from October 6-17, 2021. Last year’s hybrid edition combined in-cinema experiences at partner venues UK-wide and an online edition for audiences at home via BFI Player. According to the festival, the event saw more than 315,000 attendees – the highest on record – engage with the program in the UK and internationally. There has been no word yet whether this year’s festival will be hybrid, physical or virtual.

Breakthrough Entertainment Strikes EFM Deals

The Oak Room Lightbulb

As it gears up for Asian market Filmart, Toronto-based Breakthrough Entertainment has revealed a handful of virtual EFM deals. Sales out of EFM include comedy-horror Vicious Fun to Shudder for the U.S., UK and Canada. The movie also sold to Japanese and Russia. RJ Mitte thriller The Oak Room sold to Gravitas for the U.S. and, as we revealed, Lightbulb for the UK. Lightbulb also took the film for Australia. Also to sell on the slate were features F.E.A.R, which sold to Devilworks for the U.S. and Signature in the UK, and No Human Involved.

Raised By Wolves & Assassin’s Creed: Origins Star Sets Deal