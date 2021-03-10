ASC Awards Nominations: ‘Nomadland’, ‘Mank’, ‘Chicago 7’, ‘News Of The World’, ‘Cherry’ Vie For Top Prize

The American Society of Cinematographers on Wednesday set its nominees for the 35th ASC Outstanding Achievement Awards, recognizing the best in feature film, documentary and television cinematography over the past 14 months. Winners will be revealed April 18 in a virtual ceremony from the ASC Clubhouse in Hollywood.
The marquee Feature Film category this year features awards-season staples including Erik Messerschmidt for Mank and Phedon Papamichael for The Trial of the Chicago 7, both from Netflix, and Chloé Zhao’s go-to DP Joshua James Richards for Seachlight’s Nomadland. Also in the running is Newton Thomas Sigel for A24’s Russo Brothers-directed Cherry and Dariusz Wolski for Universal’s News of the World.
Papamichael has been nominated for five ASC Awards including last year for Ford v Ferrari. He lost to Roger Deakins for 1917; Deakins went on to win the Oscar, marking the 15th time the ASC winner has gone on to scoop the Academy Award in 34 years.
In the second year of the Documentary category (won in 2020 by eventual double Oscar nominee Honeyland), the DPs behind Sony Pictures Classics’ The Truffle Hunters (Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw), Neon’s Gunda (Viktor Kosakovskiy and Egil Håskjold Larsen) and Super Ltd’s Notturno (Gianfranco Rosi) snagged noms. All three are on the Oscars’ Documentary Feature shortlist.
On the TV side, today’s noms feature a pair for last year’s Episode of a One-Hour Television Series – Commercial category winner, History’s Project Blue Book, including for C. Kim Miles who is looking to repeat. Other double nominees include for Netflix’s The Crown and Disney+’s The Mandalorian, which led all programs with three mentions.
Final ballots are being mailed out Friday and polls close April 13 for the ASC Awards, which usually has its ceremony in January but like most others had to shift dates and eligibility periods due to the coronavirus lockdown.
Here’s the complete list of this year’s nominees:
Feature Film
Erik Messerschmidt, ASC
Mank
Phedon Papamichael, ASC, GSC
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Joshua James Richards
Nomadland
Newton Thomas Sigel, ASC
Cherry
Dariusz Wolski, ASC
News of the World
Spotlight
Katelin Arizmendi
Swallow
Aurélien Marra
Two of Us
Andrey Naydenov
Dear Comrades!
Documentary
Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw
The Truffle Hunters
Viktor Kosakovskiy and Egil Håskjold Larsen
Gunda
Gianfranco Rosi
Notturno
Motion Picture, Limited Series, or Pilot Made for Television
Martin Ahlgren, ASC
The Plot Against America, “Part 6”
Anette Haellmigk
The Great, “The Great”
Pete Konczal
Fargo, “The Birthplace of Civilization”
Steven Meizler
The Queen’s Gambit, “End Game”
Gregory Middleton, ASC, CSC
Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being”
Episode of a One-Hour Television Series – Commercial
Marshall Adams, ASC
Better Call Saul, “Bagman”
Carlos Catalán
Killing Eve, “Meetings Have Biscuits”
François Dagenais, CSC
Project Blue Book, “Area 51”
Jon Joffin, ASC
Motherland: Fort Salem, “Up is Down”
C. Kim Miles, ASC, CSC, MySC
Project Blue Book, “Operation Mainbrace”
Episode of a One-Hour Television Series – Non-Commercial
David Franco
Perry Mason, “Chapter 2”
Ken Glassing
Lucifer, “It Never Ends Well for the Chicken”
Adriano Goldman, ASC, ABC, BSC
The Crown, “Fairytale”
David Greene, ASC, CSC
Impulse, “The Moroi”
M. David Mullen, ASC
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “It’s Comedy or Cabbage”
Fabian Wagner, ASC, BSC
The Crown, “Imbroglio”
Episode of a Half-Hour Television Series
Ava Berkofsky
Insecure, “Lowkey Lost”
Greig Fraser, ASC, ACS
The Mandalorian, “Chapter 1: The Mandalorian”
Baz Idoine
The Mandalorian, “Chapter 13: The Jedi”
Matthew Jensen, ASC
The Mandalorian, “Chapter 15: The Believer”
Jas Shelton
Homecoming, “Giant”
