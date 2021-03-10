ASC Awards Nominations: ‘Nomadland’, ‘Mank’, ‘Chicago 7’, ‘News Of The World’, ‘Cherry’ Vie For Top Prize

The American Society of Cinematographers on Wednesday set its nominees for the 35th ASC Outstanding Achievement Awards, recognizing the best in feature film, documentary and television cinematography over the past 14 months. Winners will be revealed April 18 in a virtual ceremony from the ASC Clubhouse in Hollywood.

The marquee Feature Film category this year features awards-season staples including Erik Messerschmidt for Mank and Phedon Papamichael for The Trial of the Chicago 7, both from Netflix, and Chloé Zhao’s go-to DP Joshua James Richards for Seachlight’s Nomadland. Also in the running is Newton Thomas Sigel for A24’s Russo Brothers-directed Cherry and Dariusz Wolski for Universal’s News of the World.

Papamichael has been nominated for five ASC Awards including last year for Ford v Ferrari. He lost to Roger Deakins for 1917; Deakins went on to win the Oscar, marking the 15th time the ASC winner has gone on to scoop the Academy Award in 34 years.

In the second year of the Documentary category (won in 2020 by eventual double Oscar nominee Honeyland), the DPs behind Sony Pictures Classics’ The Truffle Hunters (Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw), Neon’s Gunda (Viktor Kosakovskiy and Egil Håskjold Larsen) and Super Ltd’s Notturno (Gianfranco Rosi) snagged noms. All three are on the Oscars’ Documentary Feature shortlist.

On the TV side, today’s noms feature a pair for last year’s Episode of a One-Hour Television Series – Commercial category winner, History’s Project Blue Book, including for C. Kim Miles who is looking to repeat. Other double nominees include for Netflix’s The Crown and Disney+’s The Mandalorian, which led all programs with three mentions.

Final ballots are being mailed out Friday and polls close April 13 for the ASC Awards, which usually has its ceremony in January but like most others had to shift dates and eligibility periods due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Here’s the complete list of this year’s nominees:

Feature Film

Erik Messerschmidt, ASC

Mank

Phedon Papamichael, ASC, GSC

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Joshua James Richards

Nomadland

Newton Thomas Sigel, ASC

Cherry

Dariusz Wolski, ASC

News of the World

Spotlight

Katelin Arizmendi

Swallow

Aurélien Marra

Two of Us

Andrey Naydenov

Dear Comrades!

Documentary

Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw

The Truffle Hunters

Viktor Kosakovskiy and Egil Håskjold Larsen

Gunda

Gianfranco Rosi

Notturno

Motion Picture, Limited Series, or Pilot Made for Television

Martin Ahlgren, ASC

The Plot Against America, “Part 6”

Anette Haellmigk

The Great, “The Great”

Pete Konczal

Fargo, “The Birthplace of Civilization”

Steven Meizler

The Queen’s Gambit, “End Game”

Gregory Middleton, ASC, CSC

Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being”

Episode of a One-Hour Television Series – Commercial

Marshall Adams, ASC

Better Call Saul, “Bagman”

Carlos Catalán

Killing Eve, “Meetings Have Biscuits”

François Dagenais, CSC

Project Blue Book, “Area 51”

Jon Joffin, ASC

Motherland: Fort Salem, “Up is Down”

C. Kim Miles, ASC, CSC, MySC

Project Blue Book, “Operation Mainbrace”

Episode of a One-Hour Television Series – Non-Commercial

David Franco

Perry Mason, “Chapter 2”

Ken Glassing

Lucifer, “It Never Ends Well for the Chicken”

Adriano Goldman, ASC, ABC, BSC

The Crown, “Fairytale”

David Greene, ASC, CSC

Impulse, “The Moroi”

M. David Mullen, ASC

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “It’s Comedy or Cabbage”

Fabian Wagner, ASC, BSC

The Crown, “Imbroglio”

Episode of a Half-Hour Television Series

Ava Berkofsky

Insecure, “Lowkey Lost”

Greig Fraser, ASC, ACS

The Mandalorian, “Chapter 1: The Mandalorian”

Baz Idoine

The Mandalorian, “Chapter 13: The Jedi”

Matthew Jensen, ASC

The Mandalorian, “Chapter 15: The Believer”

Jas Shelton

Homecoming, “Giant”