Artist International Group & Spain’s Infinito Studios Launch Joint Production & Talent Outfit

David Unger, Oriol Uria. Albert Uria, Daniel Posada AIG / Infinito Studios

EXCLUSIVE: David Unger’s Artist International Group (AIG) and Barcelona-based Infinito Studios have launched a joint venture that will focus on international production and talent representation.

The company will produce and package English, Spanish-language and multi-lingual content while also representing a diverse set of international clients across film and television on a global basis. AIG’s Raquel Elfassi will coordinate the joint venture’s activities.

AIG has offices in Los Angeles, London, Paris, Barcelona, Mexico City, Seoul and Hong Kong, and reps clients including Donnie Yen, Anil Kapoor, Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, and Gong Li, among others.

“Together we are uniquely positioned to capitalize on the explosive growth from international opportunities and partnerships,” Unger said. “Today, more than ever, content across film and television must speak to diverse audiences with global appeal”.

Infinito Studios is headed by brothers Albert and Oriol Uria, and Mexican showrunner and director Daniel Posada. The company has produced a variety of series including the Amazon Prime docu-series Maradona Sueño Bendito, about legendary Argentine footballer and icon Diego Maradona, as well as the Netflix originals El Chapo and Tijuana, and TNT’s La Muchacha Que Limpia.

“There is no greater strength than vision. AIG not only shares our vision but our newly-formed alliance also speaks to the sum of talent, territorial diversity, cultural richness and the universality of human stories that can connect us all,” said the Infinito partners.

