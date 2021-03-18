Arnold Schwarzenegger Would Be Best Public Figure To Lead Earth In Wake Of Alien Invasion, U.K. Poll Finds; Actor & Former California Governor “Ready To Serve”

Have you ever wondered which public figure would be most fit to lead the world, in the event of an alien invasion? Today, a U.K. poll of 2000 British adults found that the answer is Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“I want to thank the people for putting their faith in me,” the actor and former California Governor said, taking to Twitter in response to the announcement. “I am ready to serve.”

On the list of 20 celebrities “who would best deal with an alien invasion,” Independence Day star Will Smith came in second. Interestingly, former President Donald Trump appeared on the list in eighth place, besting current President Joe Biden (in last place) and Vice President Kamala Harris (in 19th). Other celebs that made the list include Sir David Attenborough, Bruce Willis, Tom Cruise, Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver, Gillian Anderson, and others. While Piers Morgan recently parted ways with Good Morning Britain, in the wake of controversial, on-air comments about Meghan Markle, the British broadcaster did make an appearance on the list, in 13th place.

“Arnold Schwarzenegger is a strong choice for dealing with an alien invasion, bearing in mind he’s not only a screen action hero but was also Governor of California,” said a spokesman for TV channel BLAZE, which commissioned the study. “Although it’s worrying to see that so many celebrities with fictional alien experience are considered by many to be better candidates than our current crop of world leaders.”

Check out Schwarzeneggers’ response to the morning’s news below.