Armie Hammer Probed By LAPD For Alleged Rape; Faces Years In Prison If Found Guilty, Assault Claims Revealed In Gloria Allred Press Conference

Armie Hammer is under investigation by Los Angeles police on rape claims and could soon find the matter being handed over the District Attorney’s office.

“We can confirm that Armie Hammier is the named suspect in an alleged sexual assault investigation, initiated on February 3, 2021,” LAPD Officer Drake Madison told Deadline this afternoon.

The LAPD will be submitted to L.A. County D.A. George Gascón’s “fairly soon,” a law enforcement source told Deadline today. Once the investigation’s findings are parked with Gascón’s team, prosecutors in the D.A.’s office and its sex crimes unit then would have to assess the material and recommendations from the LAPD to see if they felt there was enough there to proceed with criminal charges that could land Hammer behind bars for up to eight years if found guilty.

The official word from the cop shop comes mere hours after explicit details were revealed in a virtual press conference Thursday by a woman claiming to have been assaulted by Call Me By Your Name actor while in a relationship with him. “He abused me mentally, emotionally and sexually,” said the woman named Effie, who did not want to give her surname. “I thought that he was going to kill me,” she added of April 2017 incident.

Noting that she and the then-married Hammer were involved from 2016-20, the woman was accompanied online today by her lawyer, Gloria Allred. The high-profile advocate says that Effie is not planning to file a civil suit at this juncture.

“I challenge Armie Hammer to present all, not some, of his communications with Effie to the Los Angeles Police Department and answer all of their questions directly rather than through his lawyers,” Allred said Thursday.

In recent weeks, Hammer was axed by WME and cut loose from various projects including Lionsgate’s Jennifer Lopez co-starrer Shotgun Wedding and The Offer, the Paramount+ limited series about the making of the classic 1972 feature The Godfather. The moves followed controversial and sexually disturbing social media posts from the actor were leaked online. Previously, two other women that the Social Network actor was involved with have come out to detail claims emotional and physical abuse by Hammer during their respective time together.

Today’s Hammer’s Laverly & Singer attorney Andrew Brettler released a statement exclaiming that Effie’s “own correspondence with Mr. Hammer undermines and refutes her outrageous allegations.”

Brettler went on to say the relationship was “completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance.” He added: “It was never Mr. Hammer’s intention to embarrass or expose Ms. ****** fetishes or kinky sexual desires, but she has now escalated this matter to another level by hiring a civil lawyer to host a public press conference. With the truth on his side, Mr. Hammer welcomes the opportunity to set the record straight.”

Deadline has decided not to make public Effie’s surname, even though Hammer’s lawyer noted it repeatedly in his statement to the press.

In terms of other statements, it is unclear at present if Hammer has spoken directly to the LAPD at all since the investigation into the alleged rape started last month.