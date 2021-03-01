Ariana Greenblatt Joins Eli Roth’s ‘Borderlands’ Movie

Ariana Greenblatt, whose growing list of credits include The One and Only Ivan, Love and Monsters and Avengers: Infinity War as young Gamora, has been set to play Tiny Tina in Borderlands. The pic, directed by Eli Roth and based on the bestselling Gearbox Software video game, set on Greenblatt after a worldwide casting search.

The former Stuck in the Middle star now joins ate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis and Jack Black in the pic, which is set in the distant future when four “Vault Hunters” travel to the distant planet of Pandora to hunt down an alien vault rumored to contain advanced alien technology. Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) wrote the most recent draft of the screenplay.

In the video games, Tiny Tina is a teenage explosive experts who is seeking revenge on the man who sold her parents as test subjects to the evil Hyperion company. Blanchett plays Lilith, Hart is Roland, Curtis is Tannis and Black plays Claptrap, a robot.

“Ariana is a spectacular new talent in cinema,” Roth said Monday in a statement. “She has already worked with many of my close collaborators and everyone raves about her. She blew us all away in her audition, and I cannot wait to see her bring the wild, insane and unpredictable Tiny Tina to the big screen. She’s going to blow up on screen like one of Tina’s grenades.”

Avi Arad and Ari Arad are producing through their Arad Productions banner, with Erik Feig producing through Picturestart. Randy Pitchford and Take-Two Interactive boss Strauss Zelnick are executive producers. James Myers and Aaron Edmonds are overseeing the project on behalf of Lionsgate, Emmy Yu is overseeing for Arad Productions, and Lucy Kitada and Royce Reeves-Darby are overseeing for Picturestart.

Greenblatt has been on the rise, also recently voicing a role in Warner Bros’ Scoob! and appearing in STXfilms’ A Bad Moms Christmas. Upcoming, she’s starring opposite Gina Rodriguez in Netflix’s Awake, appearing In the Heights and DreamWorks’ The Boss Baby: Family Business. She also just wrapped 65, Sony’s Sam Raimi-produced sci-fi thriller starring Adam Driver.

She is repped by Paradigm, Mosaic and Schreck Rose Dapello.