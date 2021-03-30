Ariana Grande To Replace Nick Jonas On Season 21 Of ‘The Voice’

The musical chairs of The Voice continues, with Ariana Grande replacing Nick Jonas on the upcoming season of the NBC singing competition.

Grande will sit alongside Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton for Season 21 of the show, which is expected to start later this fall.

The pop star, known for hits such as “Thank You, Next” and who won her second Grammy this year for her duet with Lady Gaga “Rain on Me,” said Tuesday she was “thrilled, honored and excited” to join the show.

Season 20 of The Voice premiered earlier this month with Jonas back on the coaching panel, having been replaced by Gwen Stefani for Season 19.

The Voice is produced by MGM Television, Warner Bros Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, and ITV Studios. The series was created by John de Mol, who serves as an executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson and Adam H. Sher.

“As an undeniable force in pop music, Ariana’s inimitable success in the music industry is extraordinary,” said Jenny Groom, EVP Unscripted Content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We were thrilled to learn that she is a true fan of The Voice and know that this enthusiasm will add to her impact as a dynamic coach. Ariana is a visionary with over a decade of experience in the music industry. Her unmatched vocal skills, creativity and unique expertise on all facets of the industry will make her an invaluable coach to the next generation of artists.”

Said Grande, “I’m so honored and excited to join The Voice family. I have been a huge fan of the show for such a long time. I can’t wait to go head-to-head with the incredible coaches, get to know these new artists and help to take their craft to the next level.”