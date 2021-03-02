Argentinian Comedy ‘Crazy Heart’ Set For Korean Remake With Covenant Pictures – EFM

EXCLUSIVE: The Remake Co, FilmSharks’ specialty label handling remake rights, has closed a deal with Korea’s Covenant Pictures for rights to the Argentinian feature Crazy Heart.

Directed by Marcos Carnevale (Inseparable), the Spanish-language comedy stars Adrian Suar (A Boyfriend for My Wife) as Fernando.

Fernando doesn’t have that one special love of his life. He has two. Paula and her teenage daughters in Mar del Plata. Vera and her little boy in Buenos Aires. 250 miles apart. Two separate lives, two different worlds. But of course, all good things must eventually come to an end: after nine years of duplicity, Fernando is uncovered. His wives join forces and set out a cold-blooded revenge.

The pic was released on Netflix in September 2020. It was produced by Disney-owned Patagonik.

Covenant Pictures was launched in November last year by former Lotte executives Lee Young Han and Justin Choi.