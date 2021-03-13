Aquarium Of The Pacific In Long Beach To Reopen Monday, Site Of Frequent Film/TV Shoots

Long Beach’s Aquarium of the Pacific will fully reopen next week with capacity capped at 25 percent, officials announced on Friday.

The Aquarium has been the scene of many film, television and commercial shoots, appearing in the films Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and The Last Action Hero, as well as the Netflix dramedy Atypical and TV drama Bones, among others.

The Aquarium also produces its own short films and has earned forty-six Telly Awards since 2008 for its original short films.

The Aquarium is home to more than 12,000 animals, ranging from large sharks to colorful tropical fish. It has more than 100 100 indoor and outdoor exhibits. “We have survived, and our animals have thrived the last year only because of the support of our donors, help from the city of Long Beach, and dedication of our staff,” said Dr. Peter Kareiva, Aquarium of the Pacific president and CEO, on Friday. “With our reopening, we can continue to give back to our communities through our educational programs and provide an experience for visitors that embodies spring and recovery.”

He added: “A weight has been lifted. Our mischievous sea otters, beautiful lorikeets, endearing penguins, sleek sharks, and my favorite — Groot, our giant pacific octopus, await you.”