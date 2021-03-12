Apple TV+ Lands ‘The Jet’ Docuseries About ’90s Pepsi Promo Campaign From ‘McMillions’ Duo

The Jet is coming in for a landing at Apple TV+. The streaming service has ordered The Jet, a docuseries that chronicles the true story behind the ’90s promotional campaign that advertised a Harrier jet in exchange for Pepsi points. It hails from James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte, the Emmy-nominated filmmakers behind HBO’s McMillions docuseries about the McDonald’s monopoly game con.

The Jet tells the compelling true story behind the iconic “Drink Pepsi, Get Stuff” promotional campaign that presented a Harrier Jet at the end of a 1996 TV commercial in exchange for 7 million Pepsi Points. The docuseries is billed as an entertaining and nostalgic deep dive into 1990s pop culture and the events that transpired after someone attempted to cash in their points for a Harrier fighter jet.

Hernandez and Lazarte will direct and executive produce the series through their FunMeter banner.

Apple TV+ documentary/docuseries roster includes Boys State, Beastie Boys Story; Visible Out on Television; R.J. Cutler-directed Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry; Werner Herzog’s Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds; as well as upcoming documentary event series The Supermodels, from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Documentaries, to be directed by two-time Academy Award winner Barbara Kopple.

Hernandez, Lazarte and FunMeter are repped by UTA, Management 360, and attorneys Brian Raymond and Sean T. Faussett at Raymond Legal.