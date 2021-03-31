Apple TV+ Hires Zennen Clifton As Creative Executive 

Apple TV+ is expanding Matt Cherniss’s development team with the hire of Zennen Clifton.

Clifton, who joined in January, has joined the streamer as a creative executive, reporting to Cherniss, who is head of development and current programming

He joins from digital entertainment studio 3BD Networks, where he was EVP, leading the company’s direct-to-consumer content initiatives and working at its branded content studio.

He also worked as VP, TV & Digital at Charles D. King’s MACRO.

In 2016, Clifton co-founded the full service production company No Label with NBA star Baron Davis to develop both long and short-form content for multicultural audiences. Since forming, No Label has developed projects for Sony, Lionsgate, Amazon, MACRO and Warner Horizon.

Clifton began his career at Endeavor/WME and also worked at Yahoo! Studios.