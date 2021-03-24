Apple Renews British Comedy ‘Trying’ Ahead Of Season 2 Premiere On May 14

Apple TV+ has renewed BBC Studios-produced relationship comedy Trying for a third season, as the streamer prepares to premiere Season 2 on May 14.

Starring Rafe Spall and Esther Smith, the show centers on a couple who are unable to conceive a child. Season 2 follows their journey as they continue to navigate the adoption process.

Having been approved by the adoption panel, Nikki and Jason now find that matching with a child is not as straightforward as they had hoped. It seems like children are being snapped up by other couples while somehow they’re being left behind.

When Nikki meets a little girl called Princess at an adoption event she knows instantly that this is the child for them. But there are obstacles to Nikki’s plan that may prove insurmountable.

The eight-part second season sees The Crown star Imelda Staunton reprise her role as the couple’s eccentric social worker, Penny. Other returning cast include Ophelia Lovibond (Elementary), Oliver Chris (Motherland), Sian Brooke (Sherlock), Darren Boyd (Killing Eve), and Robyn Cara (Life).

Trying is created, written, and executive produced by Andy Wolton; directed and executive produced by Jim O’Hanlon; produced by Sam Pinnell; co-produced by Tim Mannion; and executive produced by Josh Cole.

Apple will release new episodes of Trying Season 2 on a weekly basis.