Annie Awards Nominations: ‘Soul’ & ‘Wolfwalkers’ Lead Field For Animation Prizes

Two very different animated features lead the way as the 48th annual Annie Awards nominations were announced today. Disney/Pixar’s Soul and Cartoon Saloon’s Wolfwalkers scored 10 noms apiece ahead of the virtual trophy show on April 16. Read the full list of nominees in 31 categories below.

Wolfwalkers, a “relatively small European movie,” as the filmmakers described it — is rooted in the history of 1650s Ireland, while Soul follows a middle school music teacher’s journey to “the Great Beyond” via “the Great Before.”

Soul will vie for the marquee Best Feature prize at the Annies, going up against another Pixar pic — Onward, which scooped seven noms — along with Netflix’s The Willoughbys and a pair of DreamWorks Animation sequels: The Croods: A New Age and Trolls World Tour. Willoughbys and Croods picked up six noms each today, and Trolls rocked away with four.

Wolfwalkers is up for the Best Indie Feature award against A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, Calamity Jane, On-Gaku: Our Sound and Ride Your Wave.

Oscars Preview: Can A Small, International Studio Or An Ambitious Streamer Topple The House Of Mouse In The Animated Feature Race?

Here are the nominees for ASIFA-Hollywood’s 48th annual Annie Awards:

BEST FEATURE

Onward

Pixar Animation Studios

Soul

Pixar Animation Studios

The Croods: A New Age

DreamWorks Animation

The Willoughbys

Netflix Presents A Bron Animation Production in association with Creative Wealth Media

Trolls World Tour

DreamWorks Animation

BEST INDIE FEATURE

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Studiocanal and Aardman present in association with Anton Capital Entertainment An Aardman Production for Netflix

Calamity Jane

Maybe Movies

On-Gaku: Our Sound

Rock’n Roll Mountain, Tip Top

Ride Your Wave

Science SARU

Wolfwalkers

Cartoon Saloon/Melusine

BEST SPECIAL PRODUCTION

Baba Yaga

Baobab Studios

Libresse/Bodyform – #WombStories

Chelsea Pictures

Nixie & Nimbo

Hornet

Shooom’s Odyssey

Picolo Pictures

The Snail and the Whale

Magic Light Pictures

BEST SHORT SUBJECT

Filles Bleues, Peur Blanche

Miyu Productions

KKUM

open the portal

Souvenir Souvenir

Blast Production

The Places Where We Live (Cake)

FX Productions and FX

World of Tomorrow Episode Three: The Absent Destinations of David Prime

Don Hertzfeldt

BEST SPONSORED

Erste Group ‘Edgar’s Christmas’

Pasion Animation Studios

Max & Maxine

Hornet

The Last Mile

Nexus Studios

There’s a Monster in My Kitchen

Cartoon Saloon, Mother

Travel the Vote

Hornet

BEST TV/MEDIA – PRESCHOOL

Buddi

Episode: Snow

Unanico Group

Muppet Babies

Episode: Wock-a-bye-Fozzie

Oddbot/Disney Junior

Stillwater

Episode: The Impossible Dream/Stuck in the Rain

Apple/Gaumont/Scholastic

The Adventures of Paddington

Episode: Paddington Digs a Tunnel to Peru

Blue-Zoo Animation Studio and Nickelodeon Animation Studio

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum: I Am Madam President

Episode: I am Madam President

9 Story Media Group, Brown Bag Films

BEST TV/MEDIA – CHILDREN

Hilda

Episode: Chapter 9: The Deerfox

Silvergate Media for Netflix

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Episode: Finale Part 4: Rise

Nickelodeon Animation Studio

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

Episode: Heart Part 2

DreamWorks Animation

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Episode: Shattered

Lucasfilm Animation

Victor and Valentino

Episode: The Lonely Haunts Club 3: La Llorona

Cartoon Network Studios

BEST TV/MEDIA – GENERAL AUDIENCE

Close Enough

Episode: Logan’s Run’d/Room Parents

Cartoon Network Studios

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal

Episode: Coven Of The Damned

Cartoon Network Studios

Harley Quinn

Episode: Something Borrowed, Something Green

Eshugadee Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation

Rick and Morty

Episode: The Vat of Acid Episode

Rick and Morty LLC

The Midnight Gospel

Episode: Mouse of Silver

Titmouse Animation for Netflix

BEST STUDENT FILM

100,000 Acres of Pine

Student director: Jennifer Alice Wright

School: The Animation Workshop

Coffin

Student director: Yuanqing Cai, Nathan Crabot, Houzhi Huang, Mikolaj Janiw, Mandimby Lebon, Théo Tran Ngoc

School: Gobelins, l’école de l’image

La Bestia

Student director: Marlijn Van Nuenen, Ram Tamez, Alfredo Gerard Kuttikatt

School: Gobelins, l’école de l’image

Latitude du printemps

Student director: Sylvain Cuvillier, Chloé Bourdic, Théophile Coursimault, Noémie Halberstam, Ma?lis Mosny, Zijing Ye

School: Rubika

O Black Hole!

Student director: Renee Zhan Student producer: Jesse Romain

School: National Film and Television School, UK

BEST FX FOR TV/MEDIA

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers

Episode: Sirocco Fire Explosion

DreamWorks Animation

Chris Browne, Brand Webb, Russell Richardson, Ardy Ala, Reggie Fourmyle

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

Episode: Welcome to Jurassic World

DreamWorks Animation

Emad Khalili, Ivan Wang

Lamp Life

Episode: Lamp Life

Pixar Animation Studios

Greg Gladstone, Keith Daniel Klohn, Matthew WonG

Tales of Arcadia: Wizards

Episode: Killahead, Part Two

DreamWorks Animation

Greg Lev, Igor Lodeiro, Brandon Tyra, Cui Wei, Ma Xiao

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy (Siege)

Episode: Episode 6

Rooster Teeth Productions for NetfliX

Masanori Sakakibara

BEST FX FOR FEATURE

Over the Moon

Netflix Pearl Studio

Ian Farnsworth, Brian Casper, Reinhold Rittinger, Zoran Stojanoski , Jennifer Lasrado

Soul

Pixar Animation Studios

Tolga Göktekin, Carl Kaphan, Hiroaki Narita, Enrique Vila, Kylie Wijsmuller

The Croods: A New Age

DreamWorks Animation

Amaury Aubel, Domin Lee, Alex Timchenko, Andrew Wheeler, Derek Cheun

Trolls World Tour

DreamWorks Animation

Zachary Glynn, Landon Gray, Youxi Woo, John Kosnik, Doug Rizeako

Wolfwalkers

Cartoon Saloon/Melusine

Kim Kelly, Leena Lecklin, Frédéric Plumey, Almu Redondo, Nicole Storck

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – TV/MEDIA

Alien Xmas

Netflix Presents Fairview Entertainment/Sonar Entertainment/Chiodo Bros. Productions

Kim Blanchette

BoJack Horseman

Episode: Good Damage

Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix

James Bowman

Cosmos: Possible Worlds

Episode: Vavilov

Starburns Industries

Dan MacKenzie

Hilda

Silvergate Media for Netflix

David Laliberté

Lamp Life

Episode: Lamp Life

Pixar Animation Studios

Lucas Fraga Pacheco

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – FEATURE

Onward

Pixar Animation Studios

Shaun Chacko

Soul

Pixar Animation Studios

Michal Makarewicz

The Croods: A New Age

DreamWorks Animation

Rani Naamani

The Willoughbys

Netflix Presents A Bron Animation Production in association with Creative Wealth Media

Andrés Bedate Marti

Wolfwalkers

Cartoon Saloon/Melusine

Emmanuel Asquier-Brassart

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – LIVE ACTION

The Christmas Chronicles 2

Production Company: Netflix Presents A 26th Street Pictures/Wonder Worldwide Production

FX Production Company: Weta Digital

Nick Stein, Caroline Ting, Sebastian Trujillo, David Yabu, Paul Ramsden

The Mandalorian

Production Company: Lucasfilm

FX Production Company: Image Engine

Nathan Fitzgerald, Leo Ito, Chris Rogers, Eung Ho Lo, Emily Luk

The Umbrella Academy 2

Production Company: UCP for Netflix

FX Production Company: Weta Digital

Aidan Martin, Hunter Parks, Craig Young, Viki Yeo, Krystal Sae Eua

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made

Production Company: Walt Disney Pictures

FX Production Company: Framestore

Anders Beer, Marianne Morency, Hennadii Prykhodko, Sophie Burie, Cedric Le Poullennec

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – VIDEO GAME

League of Legends

Riot Games, Inc.

Jose “Sho” Hernandez, Lana Bachynski , Christopher Hsing, Matthew Johnson, Jason Hendrich

Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales

Insomniac Games

Brian Wyser, Michael Yosh, Danny Garnett, David Hancock

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Moon Studios Xbox Game Studios iam8bit

Jim Donovan, Warren Goff, Boris Hiestand, Kim Nguyen, Jason Martinsen

The Last of Us Part II

Naughty Dog

Jeremy Yates, Eric Baldwin, Almudena Soria, Michal Mach, August Davies

BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – TV/MEDIA

Amphibia

Episode: The Shut-In!

Disney TV Animation

Joe Sparrow

BNA

Episode: Runaway Raccoon

Trigger/Netflix

Yusuke Yoshigaki

Craig of the Creek

Cartoon Network Studios

Danny Hynes

Looney Tunes Cartoons

Warner Bros. Animation

Jim Soper

The Owl House

Episode: Young Blood, Old Souls

Disney Television Animation

Marina Gardner

BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – FEATURE

Soul

Pixar Animation Studios

Daniel López Muñoz

The Croods: A New Age

DreamWorks Animation

Joe Pitt

The Willoughbys

Netflix Presents A Bron Animation Production in association with Creative Wealth Media

Craig Kellman

Trolls World Tour

DreamWorks Animation

Timothy Lamb

Wolfwalkers

Cartoon Saloon/Melusine

Federico Pirovano

BEST DIRECTION – TV/MEDIA

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal

Episode: Plague Of Madness

Cartoon Network Studios

Genndy Tartakovsky

Great Pretender

Episode: Case 1_1: Los Angeles Connection

Production I.G. for Fuji Television Network and Netflix

Hiro Kaburagi

Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart

Episode: Mao Mao’s Nakey

Titmouse Inc/Cartoon Network Studios

Michael Moloney

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Episode: Battle Nexus NYC

Nickelodeon Animation Studio

Alan Wan

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse

Episode: Hard to Swallow

Disney Television Animation

Eddie Trigueros

BEST DIRECTION – FEATURE

Calamity Jane

Maybe Movies

Rémi Chayé

Over the Moon

Netflix Presents a Netflix/Pearl Studio Production/a Glen Keane Productions Presentation

Glen Keane

Ride Your Wave

Science SARU

Masaaki Yuasa

Soul

Pixar Animation Studios

Pete Docter, Kemp Powers

Wolfwalkers

Cartoon Saloon/Melusine

Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart

BEST MUSIC – TV/MEDIA

Blood of Zeus

Episode: Escape or Die

Powerhouse Animation Studios for Netflix

Paul Edward-Francis

Mira, Royal Detective

Episode: The Great Diwali Mystery

Wild Canary/Disney Junior

Amritha Vaz, Matthew Tishler, Jeannie Lurie

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Episode: Crisis Point

CBS’s Eye Animation Productions, Titmouse; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment

Chris Westlake

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Episode: Victory and Death

Lucasfilm Animation

Kevin Kiner

The Tiger That Came to Tea

Lupus Films

David Arnold, Don Black

BEST MUSIC – FEATURE

Onward

Pixar Animation Studios

Mychael Danna, Jeff Danna

Over the Moon

Netflix Presents a Netflix/Pearl Studio Production/a Glen Keane Productions Presentation

Steven Price, Christopher Curtis, Marjorie Duffield, Helen Park

Soul

Pixar Animation Studios

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

The Willoughbys

Netflix Presents A Bron Animation Production in association with Creative Wealth Media

Mark Mothersbaugh, Alessia Cara, Jon Levine, Colton Fisher

Wolfwalkers

Cartoon Saloon/Melusine

Bruno Coulais, Kíla –

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – TV/MEDIA

Baba Yaga

Baobab Studios

Glenn Hernandez, Matthieu Saghezchi

Shooom’s Odyssey

Picolo Pictures

Julien Bisaro

The Adventures of Paddington

Episode: Paddington And Halloween

Blue-Zoo Animation Studio and Nickelodeon Animation Studio

Negar Bagheri

To: Gerard

DreamWorks Animation

Raymond Zibach

Trash Truck

Glen Keane Productions for Netflix

Eastwood Wong, Sylvia Liu, Elaine Lee, Tor Aunet, Lauren Zurcher

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FEATURE

Onward

Pixar Animation Studios

Noah Klocek, Sharon Calahan, Huy Nguyen, Bert Berry, Paul Conrad

Soul

Pixar Animation Studios

Steve Pilcher, Albert Lozano, Paul Abadilla, Bryn Imagire

The Willoughbys

Netflix Presents A Bron Animation Production in association with Creative Wealth Media

Kyle McQueen

Trolls World Tour

DreamWorks Animation

Kendal Cronkhite Shaindlin, Timothy Lamb

Wolfwalkers

Cartoon Saloon/Melusine

María Pareja, Ross Stewart, Tomm Moore

BEST STORYBOARDING – TV/MEDIA

Archibald’s Next Big Thing

Episode: Baritone Tea Part 1

DreamWorks Animation

Ben McLaughlin

Big City Greens

Episode: Cheap Show

Walt Disney Television Animation

Kiana Khansmith

Looney Tunes Cartoons

Warner Bros. Animation

Andrew Dickman

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge

Warner Bros. Animation

Milo Neuman

Shooom’s Odyssey

Picolo Pictures

Julien Bisaro

BEST STORYBOARDING – FEATURE

Earwig and the Witch

Studio Ghibli

Goro Miyazaki

Over the Moon

Netflix Presents a Netflix/Pearl Studio Production/a Glen Keane Productions Presentation

Glen Keane

Soul

Pixar Animation Studios

Trevor Jimenez

The Croods: A New Age

DreamWorks Animation

Evon Freeman

Wolfwalkers

Cartoon Saloon/Melusine

Guillaume Lorin

BEST VOICE ACTING – TV/MEDIA

Dragons: Rescue Riders

Episode: Hunt for the Golden Dragon

DreamWorks Animation

Jeff Bennett (Erik the Wretched)

It’s Pony

Episode: Episode 107

Blue-Zoo Animation and Nickelodeon Animation Studio

Jessica DiCicco (Annie)

Phineas and Ferb the Movie

Episode: Candace Against the Universe

Walt Disney Television Animation & Disney+

Ashley Tisdale (Candace)

Tales of Arcadia: Wizards

Episode: Our Final Act

DreamWorks Animation

David Bradley (Merlin)

ThunderCats ROAR!

Episode: ThunderSlobs

Warner Bros. Animation

Patrick Seitz (Mumm-Ra, Tygra)

BEST VOICE ACTING – FEATURE

Earwig and the Witch

Studio Ghibli

Vanessa Marshall (Bella Yaga)

Onward

Pixar Animation Studios

Tom Holland (Ian Lightfoot)

Over the Moon

Netflix Presents a Netflix/Pearl Studio Production/a Glen Keane Productions Presentation

Robert G. Chiu (Chin)

The Croods: A New Age

DreamWorks Animation

Nicolas Cage (Grug)

Wolfwalkers

Cartoon Saloon/Melusine

Eva Whittaker (Mebh Óg MacTíre)

BEST WRITING – TV/MEDIA

Big Mouth

Episode: The New Me

Netflix

Andrew Goldberg, Patti Harrison, Andrew Goldberg

Craig of the Creek

Cartoon Network Studios

Jeff Trammell, Tiffany Ford, Dashawn Mahone, Najja Porter

Fancy Nancy

Episode: Nancy’s New Friend

Disney Television Animation

Krista Tucker, Andy Guerdat, Matt Hoverman, Laurie Israel, Marisa Evans-Sanden

Harley Quinn

Episode: Something Borrowed, Something Green

Eshugadee Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation

Sarah Peters

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

Episode: Heart Part 2

DreamWorks Animation

Noelle Stevenson

BEST WRITING – FEATURE

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Studiocanal and Aardman present in association with Anton Capital Entertainment An Aardman Production for Netflix

Mark Burton, Jon Brown

Onward

Pixar Animation Studios

Dan Scanlon, Jason Headley, Keith Bunin

Over the Moon

Netflix Presents a Netflix/Pearl Studio Production/a Glen Keane Productions Presentation

Audrey Wells

Soul

Pixar Animation Studios

Pete Docter, Mike Jones, Kemp Powers

Wolfwalkers

Cartoon Saloon/Melusine

Will Collins

BEST EDITORIAL – TV/MEDIA

Cops and Robbers

Lawrence Bender Productions for Netflix

Brandon Terry, Ezra Dweck, Del Spiva

Hilda

Episode: Chapter 9: The Deerfox

Silvergate Media for Netflix

John McKinnon

If Anything Happens I Love You

Gilbert Films/Oh Good Productions for Netflix

Peter Ettinger, Michael Babcock

Lamp Life

Episode: Lamp Life

Pixar Animation Studios

Serena Warner

To: Gerard

DreamWorks Animation

James Ryan

BEST EDITORIAL – FEATURE

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Studiocanal and Aardman present in association with Anton Capital Entertainment An Aardman Production for Netflix

Sim Evan-Jones, ACE, Adrian Rhodes

Calamity Jane

Maybe Movies

Benjamin Massoubre

Onward

Pixar Animation Studios

Catherine Apple, Anna Wolitzky, Dave Suther

Soul

Pixar Animation Studios

Kevin Nolting, Gregory Amundson, Robert Grahamjones, Amera Rizk

The Willoughbys

Netflix Presents A Bron Animation Production in association with Creative Wealth Media

Fiona Toth, Ken Schretzmann, ACE