You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Annette Bening To Star In Swimmer Biopic ‘Nyad’ From ‘Free Solo’ Directors & ‘American Sniper’ & ‘The Imitation Game’ Producers; CAA & STX Launch Sales — EFM Hot Package

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Annette Bening To Star In Swimmer Biopic 'Nyad' From 'Free Solo' Directors & 'American Sniper' Producers: EFM
Read the full story

Annette Bening To Star In Swimmer Biopic ‘Nyad’ From ‘Free Solo’ Directors & ‘American Sniper’ & ‘The Imitation Game’ Producers; CAA & STX Launch Sales — EFM Hot Package

Annette Bening Diana Nyad
Annette Bening, Diana Nyad Courtesy of Jon Rou; AP

EXCLUSIVE: Four-time Oscar nominee Annette Bening (The Kids Are All Right) is set to star in Oscar-winning duo Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin’s (Free Solo) narrative directorial debut Nyad.

Heralding from The Imitation Game outfit Black Bear and American Sniper producer Mad Chance, the hot package has come together during the virtual EFM, where CAA Media Finance is currently shopping it to domestic buyers and STXinternational is handling foreign rights.

The project is based on Diana Nyad’s best-selling autobiography Find A Way, which follows the remarkable true story of the swimmer who, at age 64, assisted by her best friend and crew of 35 dedicated supporters, defied the odds to become the first person to complete the 110-mile journey from Cuba to Florida, through poisonous jellyfish and shark-infested waters.

Screenplay comes from Emmy-winner Ann Biderman (Ray Donovan) and Julia Cox (Parenthood). The aim is to start production this summer.

Mad Chance’s Andrew Lazar (American Sniper) and Black Bear Pictures’ Teddy Schwarzman (I Care a Lot) developed and will produce.

Black Bear debuted J Blakeson’s I Care A Lot last month, earning a Golden Globe win for Best Actress for Rosamund Pike. Black Bear’s slate also includes Neil Burger’s The Marsh King’s Daughter starring Daisy Ridley, which STXinternational is selling at the EFM.

Bening and Nyad are repped by CAA. Vasarhelyi and Chin, who recently signed with CAA for scripted projects, are also represented by WME and attorney Peter Nichols.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad