Anne Beagan, Former Special Agent & ‘FBI’ Advisor, Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed producer and former FBI special agent Anne Beagan for representation in all areas.

Beagan founded Dark Pictures with Mindhunter executive producer Jennifer Erwin. The organization, named after the dark pictures FBI investigators use in their cases, has a slate of 15 projects in development, from FBI cases to action thrillers and woman- and minority-led stories based on true crimes.

She also runs Anne Beagan Productions, which she founded a year after retiring from the FBI.

She has served as an FBI consultant and advisor to a number of projects including FBI: Most Wanted, FBI and Inside the FBI: New York.

Beagan worked in the FBI’s New York Office of Public Affairs as its entertainment industry liaison, where for over a decade, she managed long-form projects, including feature films, television series, documentaries, books and magazine articles. She was previously a special events coordinator to the Joint Terrorism Task Force after working in the New York Field Office’s Criminal Division, where she investigated white collar crime, crimes against children, civil rights and violent crime/major offenders, among other violations.

She will continue to be represented by Vigliano Associates and attorney Christian Simonds at Reed Smith.