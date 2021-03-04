Annapurna To Adapt Sarah Gailey’s Novel ‘The Echo Wife’ For Film

EXCLUSIVE: After a competitive situation, Annapurna has successfully optioned the rights to bestselling author Sarah Gailey’s most recent novel The Echo Wife and is adapting the book as a feature film.

Gailey will executive produce the project alongside Annapurna.

In The Echo Wife, brilliant scientist Evelyn Caldwell is at the top of her field in clone development when she discovers her ex-husband Nathan stole her research to create her genetic replica — and he’s been living with her clone for months. The clone, Martine, is programmed to be everything Evelyn is not—a patient, gentle, obedient wife, and soon-to-be mother. After a morning that begins with a confrontation and ends with Nathan’s body bleeding out on the kitchen floor, Evelyn and Martine are left with only each other to cover up Nathan’s mess, to protect Evelyn’s life’s work and to confront the traumas of her, and now their past.

Hugo Award-winning and bestselling author Gailey is an internationally published writer of fiction and nonfiction. Gailey’s nonfiction has been published by Mashable and The Boston Globe, and won a Hugo Award for Best Fan Writer. Gailey’s fiction credits also include Vice and The Atlantic. The author’s debut novella, River of Teeth, was a 2018 finalist for both the Hugo and Nebula Awards. Their bestselling adult novel debut, Magic For Liars, published in 2019.

The Echo Wife was published on Feb. 16 by Tor Books, the science fiction and fantasy division of Macmillan Publishers.

Gailey is represented by Circle of Confusion and DongWon Song of the Howard Morhaim Literary Agency.