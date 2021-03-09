Angela Robinson Inks Big Overall Deal With Warner Bros. Television Group

Warner Bros. Television Group has closed an exclusive overall deal with award-winning film and TV writer/producer/director Angela Robinson (Professor Marston & the Wonder Women).

Under the rich three-year pact, believed to be in the eight-figure range, Robinson will develop and create original scripted television programming for all platforms: on-demand/streaming services, including WarnerMedia’s HBO Max, premium/pay and basic cable channels, and the broadcast networks.

The sought-after multi-hyphenated is coming off an overall deal at Paramount TV Studios. Bringing unique, diverse voices to the studio’s talent roster has been a big priority for new Warner Bros. TV Group chairman Channing Dungey.

“I’m so excited to be making Warner Bros. my new home for TV, and I can’t wait to get started,” Robinson said.

Robinson most recently executive produced the feature Passing, written and directed by Rebecca Hall, and starring Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga. In 2017, Robinson wrote and directed the film Professor Marston & the Wonder Women, which starred Hall, as well as Luke Evans and Bella Heathcote. Her feature debut D.E.B.S. (2004) first premiered as a short film at Sundance Film Festival in 2003 and went on to win awards at multiple festivals, including the Berlin International Film Festival. She also directed the Disney film Herbie: Fully Loaded in 2005.

In TV, Robinson was a writer/consulting producer on ABC’s How to Get Away with Murder. She served as executive producer/co-executive producer and director on hit HBO vampire drama True Blood as well as Showtime’s groundbreaking The L Word. She is repped by WME and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.