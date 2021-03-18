Andy Garcia To Star in Latinx ‘Father Of The Bride’ Pic For Warner Bros. And Plan B

Andy Garcia has been tapped to star in Warner Bros. and Plan B’s reboot of Father Of The Bride. Gaz Alazraki has been set to helm the studio’s new reboot, which will revolve around a Latinx family, with Matt Lopez penning the script.

The film will tell the story of a father coming to grips with his daughter’s upcoming wedding through the prism of multiple relationships within a big, sprawling Cuban-American family. It will be more of a rom-com than previous versions of film. While this will mark the third iteration of the story, sources say this will be more in the vein of the original Spencer Tracy pic and not the Steve Martin franchise from the 1990s.

“I’m very excited to join The Father of the Bride, a beloved film that has brought so much joy to so many over the years and to represent my Cuban culture and heritage in this story,” Garcia said. “I commend Warner Bros. for their foresight and celebrate this opportunity they have created. I am looking forward to my collaboration with our talented director Gaz Alazraki and producers Jeremy Kleiner and Dede Gardner from Plan B. “

Dede Garner and Jeremy Kleiner will produce for Plan B Entertainment. Garcia will exec produce.

The veteran actor best known for roles in the Ocean Eleven franchise and The Godfather Part III, Garcia can be seen next opposite Katey Sagal in the highly anticipated ABC drama Rebel.

He is repped by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment.