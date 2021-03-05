Andrew Giuliani Joins Newsmax TV As A Contributor

Andrew Giuliani, who was an adviser to President Donald Trump and is the son of his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, has joined Newsmax TV as a contributor.

Giuliani started this month, after guesting on the channel while he was working at the White House. A spokesperson for the network said that he will be sharing his take on news and politics.

“Andrew is a bright and articulate young conservative, and we’re glad he’s part of the Newsmax lineup,” said Chris Ruddy, the CEO of Newsmax.

Giuliani announced the new gig on his father’s WABC radio show on Thursday, according to The New York Times.

Other Trump administration figures have joined media outlets, including former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who is a commentator for Fox News, and economic adviser Larry Kudlow, who launched a show on Fox Business. Trump’s first press secretary, Sean Spicer, started hosting a nightly show on Newsmax TV last March.

The younger Giuliani, a former professional golfer, was special assistant to the president and association director of the Office of Public Liaison at the White House.