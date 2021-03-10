Analeigh Tipton Joins Blumhouse Thriller ‘Vengeance’ for Focus Features

EXCLUSIVE: Analeigh Tipton has joined the cast of the Focus and Blumhouse thriller Vengeance, B.J. Novak’s directorial debut. Besides directing, Novak also penned the script and is starring in the pic. Issa Rae, Ashton Kutcher, J. Smith Cameron and Boyd Holbrook are also on board.

Jason Blum is producing the pic via his Blumhouse banner, along with Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath of Divide/Conquer. Leigh Kilton-Smith, Chris Warner, and Novak are executive producers.

As usual with any Blumhouse pic, the logline is being kept underwraps. The film recently wrapped production in Santa Fe.

Tipton can currently be seen in the Paramount+ series Why Women Kill opposite Ginnifer Goodwin and Lucy Liu. Previously she starred in the independent feature Broken Star for director Dave Schwep opposite Tyler Labine, and All Nighter opposite J.K. Simmons and Emile Hirsch for director Gavin Wiesen. Recent credits include James Franco’s In Dubious Battle and Golden Exits for director Alex Ross Perry opposite Jason Schwartzman and Emily Browning, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. Past films include Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck’s Mississippi Grid, Entertainment One and Max Nichol’s Two Night Stand, Summit and Jonthan Levine’s Warm Bodies, Luc Besson’s Lucy for Universal Pictures, and Warner Bros’ Crazy Stupid Love.

She is repped by Mosaic,ICM Partners and attorney Scott Whitehead.