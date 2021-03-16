AMC Networks & Alliance Of Women Directors Team For “High-Octane” Directing Master Class Series

AMC Networks and Alliance of Women Directors have partnered to launch High-Octane Episodic Directing Series, a program of five master classes centered on directing actions and thriller content in scripted television.

The master classes will feature director, showrunners, and department heads from AMC Networks’ varying range of series, and other industry leaders. The classes will focus on a number of series including The Walking Dead, Creepshow, Kevin Can F**K Himself, The Terror, and Fear the Walking Dead, and past shows like NOS4A2.

The AMC x AWD series will demystify the production process behind “high-octane” projects, sharpen the skills of the participating directors and provide participant with applicable knowledge for their future works. The five workshop series will be held monthly, and among other topics, will delve into working with actors and how to approach stunts and SFX. Crystal Holt, Director of Scripted Programming, AMC Networks & Erica Robbins, Vice President of Production, AMC Studios will moderate series discussions.

“Working in both development and production respectively, we are exposed to a wide range of extremely talented women. Bringing some of these women together in a space to inspire and advise future talent allows them to showcase the knowledge they’ve gained while helping to grow the pool of amazing female directors,” said Holt and Robbins. “We are excited for the opportunity to partner with AWD and hear what these women have to say.”

AWD’s executive director AnnaLea Arnold added: “AMC Networks has a long history of hiring talented women in front of and behind the camera to bring their iconic stories to fans across the globe. AWD is thrilled to partner with AMC on this new master class series to provide our members an opportunity to learn from these skilled speakers about the action and thriller genres.”