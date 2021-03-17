AMC Has Sellout Showtimes In LA On Monday; But Burbank Theater Pauses Tuesday

Great news for AMC which threw open the doors to its Century City and Burbank locations Monday after a year of being shutdown due to Covid restrictions:

The No. 1 circuit’s Burbank location sold out 22 of its 32 showtimes, while Century City sold out 18 of its 30 showtimes yesterday. Remember, capacity is capped at 25%. But still, a good start as the motion picture industry looks to get the No. 1 box office market back in business. Deadline As we told you, Boogie filmmaker Eddie Huang celebrated the reopening of L.A. theaters by coming out to Century City last night to introduce his movie, and took photos with fans.

However, if you’re in Burbank tonight, you’ll find the AMC Burbank 16 is closed. Nothing to be alarmed about, as a spokesperson for the exhibitor tells Deadline tonight:

“Prior to opening today, the theater’s water heater, which provides hot water to the restrooms and concession area, was not working properly. As a result, we closed the theater today so that necessary repairs can be made. We are optimistic that we will be able to reopen tomorrow once the repairs are complete.”

More details on other AMC locations reopening in L.A. this weekend are forthcoming.