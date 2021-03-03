Amazon Sets Creepy Thriller Series ‘The Devil’s Hour’ From ‘Dracula’ & ‘Sherlock’ Producer Hartswood

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon has greenlit a creepy thriller series from Hartswood Films, the British production company behind shows including Sherlock and Dracula.

From the mind of rising British writer Tom Moran, The Devil’s Hour is a UK original that tells the story of a woman who wakes up every night at exactly 3.33AM, in the middle of the so-called devil’s hour between 3AM and 4AM.

Lucy Chambers’ eight-year-old son is withdrawn and emotionless. Her mother speaks to empty chairs. Her house is haunted by the echoes of a life that isn’t her own. Now, when her name is inexplicably connected to a string of brutal murders in the area, the answers that have evaded her all these years will finally come into focus.

The series, announced at 3.33AM in the UK, is executive produced by Hartswood bosses Steven Moffat and Sue Vertue, the creative forces behind Benedict Cumberbatch’s BBC Sherlock series. Moran also executive produces, while Johnny Allan is set as the director after helming episodes of Netflix’s The Irregulars. Production will commence later this year.

Deadline first teased the project in 2019, when we named Moran as one of the UK’s writers to watch. He has previously written on Studio Lambert’s sci-fi drama The Feed for Amazon/Liberty Global, while he also has a credit on Rob Lowe drama Wild Bill.

“The Devil’s Hour is a gripping story from an exciting new voice, with a dream team behind and in front of the camera,” said Georgia Brown, director of European Amazon Originals for Prime Video.