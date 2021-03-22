Amazon Takes U.S. Rights To German Series ‘We Children From Bahnhof Zoo’

Amazon Prime Video has snapped up the rights to German coming of age series We Children From Bahnhof Zoo for the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and Benelux.

The Constantin Television and Amazon Studios series, co-produced by Wilma Film (Czech Republic) and Cattleya (Italy), will premiere globally on April 9 following its launch in Germany. It is a re-imagining of the best-selling autobiography by Christiane F. that also inspired the cult film of the same name.

Here’s the logline: “Christiane, Stella, Babsi, Axel, Michi and Benno find each other in the intoxicating clubs and underground parties of Berlin. They are strong, courageous and living wildly in ‘paradise’ – one that initially appears to be a riot of colour and excitement.

“As the group’s bond intensifies, they hedonistically chase the next thrill, navigating their way through euphoric highs and dark, dangerous lows. While their lives and relationships expand and unravel, their individual traumas drag them into a tailspin, some of whom will never escape.”

Fremantle, which is repping global sales, has secured a number of other deals for the series. Partners include HBO Europe, Viaplay and Nordic Entertainment Group (Poland and Baltics), Cosmote TV (Greece), More TV (Russia and CIS), and bluTV (Turkey).

Created by Philipp Kadelbach, Annette Hess, Sophie von Uslar, and Oliver Berben, We Children From Bahnhof Zoo is directed by Philipp Kadelbach (SS-GB) and produced by Oliver Berben (The Typist) and Sophie von Uslar (NSU: German History X) for Constantin Television. Annette Hess (Weissensee) is head writer and creative producer.