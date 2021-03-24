Amazon Studios Hires Former Legendary Exec Nick Pepper To Oversee IP & Talent Management Following TV Restructure

Former Legendary Television President Nick Pepper is joining Amazon Studios.

Pepper, who exited the Carnival Row producer last month after Chris Albrecht took over the company’s entire TV operation, becomes Head of Studio Creative Content.

The hire marks the final step of Amazon Studios’ recent restructure, which, in February, saw Head of Drama Marc Resteghini promoted to US/Global Head of Development and former NBC Head of Drama and Alcon TV President Laura Lancaster hired as Head of Series.

The streamer said at the time that it was looking for a third piece of the puzzle to oversee big franchise properties and overall deals and Pepper will now fill this position.

Pepper, like Resteghini and Lancaster, will report to Amazon Studios co-heads of TV Vernon Sanders and Albert Cheng, who also is COO.

He will work with its creators and producers to find ideas and IP, package them with talent and deliver these projects to the Prime Video and IMDb TV development teams.

The Studio Creative Content Team will include our two Creative Content executives, Amanda Greenblatt and Steve Prinz, who manage its first-look and overall deals, as well as Lauren O’Connor, who heads its IP and Lit group.

Pepper spent the last three years as President of Legendary Television and Digital Studios, where he worked with Amazon on series such as Carnival Row and upcoming projects Light Years and Paper Girls.

Prior to Legendary, he spent eight years at The Mark Gordon Company as Head of Television, where he worked on series including Designated Survivor, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, and Quantico. Earlier in his career, he was also VP of Drama for ABC.