Amazon Rolls Cameras On First Italian Original Movie: YA Comedy ‘Dog Years’

Amazon Studios has started production on its debut Italian original movie, the young adult comedy Dog Years (Annie Da Cane), which is being directed by Fabio Mollo (South is Nothing).

Mary Stella Brugiati and Alessandro Bosi wrote the screenplay, which tells the story of Stella, a clumsy, cynical, imaginative and tormented teenage girl. After a life changing car accident involving a dog, she convinces herself she must count her age in dog years: one year of her life counts for seven, and now that she’s turning sixteen, she is a centennial.

Producers are Notorious Pictures. It will launch exclusively on Amazon Prime in the fall this year.

“We are excited to bolster the thriving Amazon Scripted Originals slate in Europe with this unique Italian story,” said Georgia Brown, Head of European Originals, Amazon Studios. “Our first Italian Amazon Original Movie, Anni da cane, will add to our compelling array of scripted shows currently in production in Italy including Bang Bang Baby, Everybody Loves Diamonds and Vita da Carlo. This is a fascinating story and one we hope will become a must-see movie for Prime Video viewers around the world.”

“Anni da cane marks an important milestone for Amazon Studios in Italy”, added Nicole Morganti, Head of Amazon Originals, Italy. “We are excited to kick-off our movie production with a prestigious partner such as Notorious Pictures and a creative team of young, talented filmmakers. With the invaluable support of this amazing crew, we will offer viewers a wholly different story filled with comedy, tenderness and sensitivity that will speak directly to our younger audiences in their own language.”