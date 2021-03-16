Amazon Hiring Head Of UK Originals; Paddington Heads To China; Sky, Guardian Team For Modeling MeToo Doc — Global Briefs

Amazon Hiring Head Of UK Originals

Amazon is on the hunt for a UK head of originals, according to a job advert posted by the streaming giant. The successful candidate will report to Georgia Brown, the director of European originals at Amazon Studios. Amazon’s UK slate includes The Grand Tour and James May: Oh Cook, but the company has made clear that it is not planning a giant Netflix-style push into the British market. UK trade Broadcast first spotted the job ad.

Paddington Heads To China

StudioCanal has partnered with Shanghai Senyu Media to roll out Nickelodeon’s animated series The Adventures of Paddington in China. Shanghai Senyu Media will present the series to broadcasters at the Filmart in Hong Kong. Each 11-minute episode takes a lead from Michael Bond’s original books and, within the spirit of the Paddington movies, tells a unique story in animated form. The Adventures of Paddington is written by Jon Foster and James Lamont and produced by Heyday Films, StudioCanal, and Copyrights Group, with the participation of M6.

Sky, The Guardian Team For Modeling MeToo Doc

Sky is partnering with The Guardian and Wonderhood Studios for a three-part documentary series that will reveal how the modeling industry has facilitated and validated endemic sexual abuse for decades. The untitled series builds on the reporting by journalist Lucy Osborne, interweaving personal testimony and archive footage, involving filming in locations in America and Europe. It will broadcast across Sky’s channels in the UK, Ireland, Germany, and Italy. The series is produced by an all-female team, including executive producers Jacqueline Edenbrow, Samantha Anstiss, and Rebecca Templar. Anstiss said: “This has always been a world of beguiling glamour and opportunity, but as the testimonies of so many survivors reveal, it became a much darker place. We feel privileged to be able to help to get the voices of women heard and hope the series will go some way to effecting change.”