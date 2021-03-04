Amazon European Originals Chief Georgia Brown Named Edinburgh TV Festival Advisory Chair

Georgia Brown, the director of European originals at Amazon Studios, is to become the advisory chair of the 2021 Edinburgh TV Festival.

Brown is the first executive from a streaming company to take up the position, from which she will set the agenda and tone of the television biz’s annual gathering in Scotland.

The festival is planning a “hybrid” event this August after moving entirely online in 2020 due to the pandemic. A spokesman declined to offer further detail on what this will involve and whether physical events will take place in Edinburgh.

Accelerating Change will be the theme of the fest, with sessions reflecting on seismic shifts in the industry, including fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and commitments to diversity.

Brown said: “Our industry has faced one of its most challenging years ever and we have proven what we can overcome when we unite around a common goal.

“I’m looking forward to working with the ETF team and my friends, colleagues and partners to put together a programme to talk frankly about the challenges ahead; confronting our shared responsibility in order to the accelerate the change needed to re-build, re-shape and future-proof our industry.”

Executive chair Fatima Salaria added: “In Georgia, we don’t just have, for the first time, someone from a streamer as our Advisory Chair, but we have a champion of innovative creativity and someone who recognises the opportunities for change in TV.”