Amazon Planning Comedy Series With ‘The Duchess’ Creator Katherine Ryan

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon is in the early stages of creating a show with Katherine Ryan, the multi-hyphenated Canadian comedian behind Netflix’s scripted series The Duchess.

Deadline hears that the comedy entertainment project is currently titled Backstage With Katherine Ryan. The show is housed at Expectation, the UK production company through which Amazon’s The Grand Tour is made.

Amazon is not commenting on the series, but it would represent its first collaboration with Ryan, who has until now had closer ties with Netflix. Two of her stand-up specials, In Trouble and Glitter Room, have streamed on Netflix.

She also premiered her scripted series, The Duchess, on the streamer last September. Produced by Clerkenwell Films, the show spotlighted the powerful and problematic choices of a fashionably disruptive single mom living in London. Ryan has spoken about her desire to make a second season.

Ryan is a big name on the UK comedy circuit, regularly appearing on shows including Comedy Central’s Roast Battle, Channel 4’s 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, and How’d You Get So Rich?, also for Channel 4.