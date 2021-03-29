Amanda Seyfried To Play Elizabeth Holmes In ‘The Dropout’ Hulu Limited Series About Disgraced Theranos Founder

Oscar nominee Amanda Seyfried is set to star as Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu’s The Dropout. She replaces Kate McKinnon who in February exited the limited drama series based on ABC News/ABC Radio’s podcast about the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes and her company, Theranos.

Seyfried will also serve as a producer on the project, from Disney Television Studios’ 20th Television and Searchlight, which is eying a summer start.

Elizabeth Holmes (Seyfried), the enigmatic Stanford dropout who founded medical testing start-up Theranos, was lauded as a Steve Jobs for the next tech generation. Once worth billions of dollars, the myth crumbled when it was revealed that none of the tech actually worked, putting thousands of people’s health in grave danger. The story of Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos is an unbelievable tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong. How did the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire lose it all in the blink of an eye?

Executive producing The Dropout are showrunner Elizabeth Meriwether, who has been driving the project, Liz Heldens, Liz Hannah, Katherine Pope, Rebecca Jarvis, Victoria Thompson and Taylor Dunn.

Seyfried recently received Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations for her portrayal as Marion Davies in David Fincher’s Netflix movie Mank. She will next be seen starring in Amy Koppelman’s A Mouthful of Air, which she also produced. She also stars in the upcoming Netflix thriller, Things Heard & Seen. Seyfried is repped by Innovative Artists and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein and Selz.