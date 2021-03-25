‘All The Queen’s Men’: BET+ Reveals Cast, Sets Summer Premiere For Tyler Perry Studios’ Male Exotic Dancer Drama

EXCLUSIVE: BET+ has revealed the cast for its male exotic dancer series All The Queen’s Men, based off Christian Keye’s book, Ladies Night, from Tyler Perry Studios. Eva Marcille, Skyh Alvester Black and Candace Maxwell are among the cast members who will bring Club Eden, the fictional home to the hottest and most sensual male exotic dancers in the country, to life. Raquel Palmer, Michael ‘Bolo’ Bolwaire, Keith Swift, Dion Rome, Jeremy Williams and Keyes round out the cast.

Set to drop exclusively on BET+ this summer, All The Queen’s Men is a one-hour 10-episode drama that centers around the life of “Marilyn ‘Madam’ DeVille,” played by Marcille. Madam is a fierce businesswoman who is at the top of her game in the nightclub industry and surrounded by a band of trusted employees who are down to make sure that she is successful. But Madam, a self-proclaimed boss, soon discovers that more money and more power means more problems. Will Madam retain reign as she navigates this dangerous and sexy society? Will the sensuous world of exotic dancing cost Madam her queendom and potentially her life?

Created by Keyes, who writes for and appears in the series, All The Queen’s Men is one of the first shows from Tyler Perry Studios’ scripted development arm, Pitch Black Development LLC, Headed by the studio’s President of Production & Development, Michelle Sneed. The series received an episode order increase by BET+ from eight half-hour episodes to ten one-hour episodes with additional filming set to begin later this month at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.

Marcille’s Madam (Marilyn Deville) is a savvy, powerful uncompromising businesswoman who owns a high-class male strip club that she runs fairly but with a firm hand; she’s unafraid to do whatever it is she has to do to keep her business going.

Black stars as AMP “Addition Anthony”, a dancer with a hidden past who has found difficulty getting hired after being released from prison, so he goes to work as a bouncer/doorman in Madam’s club, Eden.

Maxwell will appear as “DJ Dime” the resident DJ at Club Eden. She is ambitious and looks to Madam as a mentor.

Racquel Palmer acts as “Blue” Madam’s chief of security. Blue is frequently seen at Madam’s side when things get a little dicey.

Michael ‘Bolo’ Bolwaire Plays “Doc” one of the male strippers at Club Eden. Doc gets along well with his fellow dancers and a little too well with one of Eden’s patrons.

Keith ‘Fatal Attraction’ Swift joins the cast as “Babyface”, is the oldest dancer of the group, though he doesn’t look it. He’s questioning the number of days he has left at the club and his many client entanglements cause him plenty of drama.

Dion Rome is “El Fuego,” one of the dancers at Madam’s Club Eden who is a bit flirtatious with Madam. He loves who he loves and is quite the techy.

Jeremy ‘Masterpiece’ Williams joins as “Midnight” a confident and tough male stripper who sparks a different vibe in Madam than the other strippers. She enjoys him though it’s hard to say how personal their relationship is.

Lastly, Keyes is “The Concierge”, a calmly intense hitman, and member of the Damascus family, hired to blackmail Madam.

All The Queen’s Men is executive produced by Michelle Sneed and Christian Keyes. Elon D. Johnson serves as co-executive producer for Tyler Perry Studios. Kim Fields Morgan directed the first four episodes of the series and also serves as consulting producer.

