‘All American’ Casts Kyanna Simone; Daniel Di Tomasso Joins ‘The Republic Of Sarah’

Kyanna Simone (Chambers) is joining the Season 3 cast of the CW’s All American as recurring. She’ll play Nhani Rivers, a confident, fun, and energetic student at South Crenshaw High. Season 2 found Spencer James (Daniel Ezra), now a football state champion, with a tough decision to make. Does he stay in Beverly Hills and play for Coach Billy Baker (Taye Diggs)? Or does he move back home to South L.A., reunite with his mother, Grace (Karimah Westbrook), brother, Dillon (Jalyn Hall), and play for his father, Corey (Chad Coleman), the new head coach for the South Crenshaw Chargers? Simone can currently be seen in Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman’s Power Power opposite Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Previously, she starred opposite Uma Thurman in the Netflix series Chambers, and was seen in MA opposite Octavia Spencer. She was most recently a series regular on the HBO Max pilot, Vegas High, directed by Gillian Robespierre. Her previous credits include the recurring role of Kiesha in the CW’s Black Lightning and Sony’s feature crime drama White Boy Rick. She’s repped by CAA, Link and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.

Daniel di Tomasso (French Exit) has booked a key recurring role in the upcoming CW series The Republic of Sarah, starring Stella Baker, from Jeffrey Paul King, Marc Webb, CBS Studios and studio-based Fulwell 73. Written by King, in the series, faced with the destruction of her town at the hands of a greedy mining company, rebellious high school teacher Sarah Cooper (Baker) utilizes an obscure cartographical loophole to declare independence. Now Sarah must lead a young group of misfits as they attempt to start their own country from scratch. Di Tomasso will play Weston, a reporter who arrives in Greylock, New Hamphsire to chronicle the life and times of the new nation. Di Tomosso will resume his role of Fletcher Myers in season 4 of Dynasty, also on the CW. He was most recently seen on the big screen in Azazel Jacbos’ French Exit, alongside Michelle Pfeiffer, Lucas Hedges, Valerie Mahaffey, Imogen Boots and Danielle Macdonald. He is repped by A3 and Authentic Talent & Literary Management.