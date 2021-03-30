‘All American: Homecoming’: Peyton Alex Smith & Cory Hardrict Among Six Cast In the CW’s Planted Spinoff

The CW has set the cast for its All American planted spinoff headlined by Geffri Maya reprising her All American role as Simone Hicks. Joining her are Peyton Alex Smith (Legacies), Cory Hadrict (The Chi), Kelly Jenrette (The Handmaid’s Tale), Sylverser Powell (90210), Netta Walker (Chicago Fire) and Camille Hyde (Katy Keene).

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

The backdoor pilot will air as an episode in the current season of All American — which, after eight telecasts, is up double digits is all key demos and is The CW’s most streamed series since its Season 3 premiere.

From left: Sylvester Powell, Netta Walker, Kelly Jenrette and Camille Hyde CW

Written by All American showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll and to be directed by Michael Schultz, All American: Homecoming is a young adult sports drama set against the backdrop of the HBCU experience. The show follows a young tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills, Simone Hicks (Maya) and an elite baseball player from Chicago, Damons Sims (Smith) as they contend with the high stakes of college sports, while also navigating the highs, lows and sexiness of unsupervised early adulthood at a prestigious Historically Black College.

Smith’s Damon Sims is a nationally ranked high school baseball prodigy, Damon is originally from the south side of Chicago, but his family moved to an affluent neighborhood shortly after his Little League team was involved in a controversial national scandal. An experience that had more of a long term effect on him than he realized. Baseball, once his number one love, has now become like a job, in part due to his mother-turned-manager.

Hardrict plays Coach Marcus Turner who played baseball at Bringston University and was drafted into pro ball, only to have an injury sideline his career. Now assistant head baseball coach at Bringston, he is tough, blunt, and committed to raising honorable young men.

2021 The CW Pilots & Series Orders

Jenrette plays Amara Patterson. A successful journalist-turned-journalism professor, Amara is Simone’s aunt and the most popular professor on campus. Despite her success as the youngest full-time professor in Bringston’s history, Dr. Patterson’s unapologetic activism occasionally puts her at odds with her family.

Powell plays Jessie Raymond, Jr. An Atlanta native and varsity baseball player, Jessie became friends with Damon as teen ballplayers on the national scene. Though he is skilled and hard-working, he doesn’t have Damon’s natural gift on the field, and constantly being in his shadow is complicating their friendship.

Walker plays Keisha McCalla. Having grown up on campus with her dad, an administrator at the University, Keisha is the life of the party and the unofficial mayor of Bringston University — knowing everyone and everything, despite only being a freshman. Although Pre-Med, she would pursue her dream of dance instead of medicine if given the choice — much to her father’s dismay.

Hyde plays Thea Mays, a queen-bee sophomore that gives off slight mean girl tendencies. A tennis prodigy, she takes her responsibility for representing the Black community in the sport very seriously. Simone’s arrival at Bringston shakes things up for Thea as her instant dislike of her rival clashes with the bond they share as Black women in Tennis.

Okoro Carroll executive produces with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden and Robbie Rogers. Berlanti Productions produces in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Smith is repped by Innovative Artists, Authentic Talent & Literary Management, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. Jenrette is repped by MKS & Associates, Robyn Bluestone Management & attorney Matt Rosen of GGSSC. Hardrict is repped by Buchwald and attorney Karl Austen. Powell is repped by Pakula/King & Associates and ThirdHill Entertainment. Walker is repped by Paonessa Talent Agency and MRK MGMT. Hyde is repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency, Mosaic, and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light.